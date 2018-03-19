சிரியா: கொடூர தாக்குதல்களால் தொடர்ந்து வெளியேறும் மக்கள்

உலகம் Comments Off on சிரியா: கொடூர தாக்குதல்களால் தொடர்ந்து வெளியேறும் மக்கள்

மனிதாபிமான அடிப்படையிலான போர் நிறுத்தம் புறக்கணிக்கப்பட்டு, எட்டாவது ஆண்டாக சிரியாவில் போர் தொடர்கிறது. அரசு படை தாக்குதலில் இருந்து தப்பிக்க, குறைந்த உணவு மற்றும் மருந்துகளுடன் கட்டட அடிதளங்களில் பல வாரங்கள் தங்கியிருந்தனர் இவர்கள்.

