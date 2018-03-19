சிரியா: கொடூர தாக்குதல்களால் தொடர்ந்து வெளியேறும் மக்கள்

மனிதாபிமான அடிப்படையிலான போர் நிறுத்தம் புறக்கணிக்கப்பட்டு, எட்டாவது ஆண்டாக சிரியாவில் போர் தொடர்கிறது. அரசு படை தாக்குதலில் இருந்து தப்பிக்க, குறைந்த உணவு மற்றும் மருந்துகளுடன் கட்டட அடிதளங்களில் பல வாரங்கள் தங்கியிருந்தனர் இவர்கள்.

Source: BBC.com

