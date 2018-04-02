உடல் பருமனை தடுக்க நெதர்லாந்தின் புதிய முயற்சி (காணொளி)

குழந்தைப்பருவ உடல் பருமன், உலகம் முழுவதும் வேகமாக வளர்ந்து வரும் சுகாதார பாதிப்பாக அறியப்படுகிறது. இதைத் தடுக்க நெதர்லாந்து நாடு, அதன் தலைநகரில் உடல் பருமன் தடுப்புத் திட்டத்தை அறிமுகப்படுத்தியிருக்கிறது.

English summary

A new initiative of the Netherlands to prevent obesity (video)

Childhood obesity throughout the world, the fastest growing health damage is known. Baptism prevents this.