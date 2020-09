எல்லை பிரச்சனைக்கு மத்தியில் சீனாவில் செயல்படும் வங்கியிடமிருந்து 9000 ஆயிரம் கோடி ரூபாய் கடன் பெற்ற இந்தியா?

Understand the chronology:

🔹PM said- no one crossed the border

🔹Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank

🔹Then, Def Min said- China occupied our land

🔹Now, MOS Home says- there’s no infiltration.

Is Modi Govt with Indian Army or with China?

Modi ji, why so scared?

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi)

September 16, 2020