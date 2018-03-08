அறம் இரண்டாம் பாகம் எப்போது: கோபி நயினார்!

நயன்தாரா நடிப்பில், கோபி நயினார் இயக்கத்தில் வெளியான படம் அறம்.

இப்படம் மக்கள் மத்தியில் நல்ல வரவேற்பை பெற்றது. வர்த்தக ரீதியாகவும் நல்ல வசூலை பெற்றது. இதையடுத்து இந்த படத்தின் இரண்டாம் பாகம் வெளியாகும் என கூறப்பட்டது. இந்நிலையில், இப்போதைக்கு அறம் 2 எடுக்கும் திட்டம் இல்லை என கோபி நயினார் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இது குறித்து கோபி நயினார் ‘எனது அடுத்த படம் குறித்து வெளியாகும் தகவல்கள் உண்மை இல்லை.

அது நிச்சயமாக அறம் படத்தின் இரண்டாம் பாகம் கிடையாது. ஆனால், அதுபோலவே சமூகக் கருத்துகள் நிறைந்த படத்தைத்தான் இருக்கும்.

