ஆந்திர முன்னாள் முதல்வர் ஒய்எஸ்ஆர் வேடத்தில் நடிக்கும் மம்முட்டி

மறைந்த ஆந்திர முன்னாள் முதல்வர் ஒய்.எஸ்.ராஜசேகர ரெட்டியின் வாழ்க்கை, தெலுங்கில் சினிமாவாக உருவாக உள்ளது. இதில் ஒய்எஸ்ஆர் வேடத்தில் மலையாள நடிகர் மம்முட்டி நடிக்கிறார். ஆனந்தோ பிரம்மா படத்தை இயக்கிய மகி ராகவ், இந்த படத்தை இயக்குகிறார். ஒய்எஸ்ஆரின் மகன் ஜெகனின் உதவியுடன் இப்படம் உருவாகவுள்ளதாக தகவல்கள் தெரிவிக்கின்றன.

