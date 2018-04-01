மம்முட்டிக்கு முதல் முறை ஜோடியாகும் அனுஷ்கா!

அனுஷ்கா முதல் முறையாக மலையாளப் படத்தில் மம்முட்டிக்கு ஜோடியாக நடிக்க உள்ளார்.

அனுஷ்கா முதன் முதலாக ரெண்டு தமிழ் படத்தில் நடித்தபோது, அவர் பிரபலமாகவில்லை. தெலுங்கு படம் மூலம் முன்னணி நடிகை அந்தஸ்து பெற்ற அனுஷ்கா, ஐதராபாத்தில் சொந்த வீடு கட்டி, அங்கேயே வசிக்கிறார்.

அருந்ததி படத்தின் வெற்றிக்கு பின் அனுஷ்காவின் மார்க்கெட் உச்சத்துக்கு சென்றது. சிறந்த படங்களில் நடிப்பதால் தான், திருமணத்தை தள்ளிப்போட்டுக்கொண்டே போகிறார்.

மலையாள படத்தில் நடிக்க அனுஷ்காவின் நீண்ட காலம் ஆசைப்பட்டுள்ளார். அந்த ஆசை, தற்போது நிறைவேறி உள்ளது. மம்முட்டிக்கு ஜோடியாக நடிக்க சம்மதம் தெரிவித்துள்ளார் அனுஷ்கா .

சரத் சந்திப் இப்படத்தை இயக்குகிறார். மம்முட்டியை வைத்து, பரோல் படத்தை இயக்கியிருக்கிறார் சரத்.

Anushka Shetty is one among the top actresses of the South Indian film industry. In fact, with the success of Baahubali series, Anushka Shetty went on to gain a huge fan base of her own. Anushka Shetty is hugely popular in Kerala as well with a good number of fan followers.