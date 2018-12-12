ஜாம்பவான் மனைவி பகிர்வு செய்த அதிர்ச்சி காணொளி

தெலுங்கு திரைப்படத்தின் முதன்மையான நடிகர்களில் ஒருவர் மகேஷ் பாபு. நம்ம ஊர் விஜய் போல் ஆந்திராவில் இவர் மாஸ் கதாநாயகன்.

இவரது மனைவி நம்ரதா ஒரு அதிர்ச்சியாற காணொளிவை தன்னுடைய இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் பகிர்வு செய்துள்ளார்.

அந்த காணொளியில் உணவை கணினிமய மூலம் டெலிவரி செய்யும் Zomato நிறுவனத்தின் டெலிவரி செய்யும் நபர் பாதி உணவை சாப்பிட்டு விட்டு மீதி உணவை மீண்டும் பேக் செய்கிறார்.

இந்த காணொளி கடந்த 3 நாட்களாக சமூகவலைதளத்தில் வேகமாக பரவிவருகிறது.

காணொளி லிங்க் இதோ

It’s really shocking how these reputed food delivery companies are functioning. People order food online expecting basic hygiene and this is how it is delivered?!!?! What about the work ethics of these delivery boys?? Looks like its time to think twice before opening that app & placing the order. I am definitely not gonna encourage my kids to order food online, I suggest even you guys don’t! #thisisNOTCOOL

Source: Webdunia.com