தனது கருத்துக்கு வருத்தம் தெரிவித்து மன்னிப்பு கேட்ட ஐஸ்வர்யா ராஜேஷ்

Hi guys. It’ was jus a fun. Speech for #KanaaSuccessMeet I din. Mean. Any movie. Here. an. Neve hurt anyone I always . Pray for all d movies to become blockbuster hit .. I know how hard it is to make a movie an make it huge. Success. Really sorry if my statement hurt. Any….

— aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil)

January 8, 2019