‘கடாரம் கொண்டான்’ விளம்பரம் வெளியீடு குறித்து இயக்குனரின் டுவீட்

Teaser locked. Very happy & satisfying. Hope all Chiyaans’ & cinema lovers will feel same. #KKTeaser in 2 days. Great work from @RKFI @tridentartsoffl @Cinemainmygenes @kunal_rajan @GhibranOfficial @arunachalam @GSrinivasReddy2 @premnavas #ChiyaanVikram and entire cast & crew…! pic.twitter.com/80zJfhEEOP

— RMS (@RajeshMSelva)

January 13, 2019