சும்மா அமர்க்களப் படுத்தும் தூக்குதுரை தீம் மியூசிக் காணொளி வெளியீடு!

தல அஜித் நடிப்பில் வெளியாகியுள்ள விஸ்வாசம் படத்தின் தூக்குதுரை தீம் மியூசிக் காணொளி வெளியாகியுள்ளது.

Song: Thookkudurai Theme

Music Production: Ranjan

Chennai Strings Orchestra Conducted By Yensone Bagyanathan

Stringed Instruments: Seenu, Keba Jeremiah

Indian Percussions Conducted By Kaviraj

Solo Violin: Manoj Kumar

Electric, Acoustic And Bass Guitars: Keba Jeremiah

Harmony Vocals Conducted By D.Imman

Music Director: D Imman

Director: Siva

T.G.Thyagarajan Presents

Banner: Sathya Jyothi Films

Producer: Sendhil Thyagarajan, Arjun Thyagarajan

Co Produced by: G Saravanan

Executive Producer: Raahul

Editor: Ruben

Art Director: Milan

Co Director : Raja Sekar

Stunts : Dhilip Subrayan

Choreography : Kalyan

Music Label: Lahari Music

Production Executive: Thandavam, Anbazhagar

Audio Grapher: Udhayakumar

VFX : Harihara Suthan (Lorven)

Copyright: MRT Studios

Source: samayam