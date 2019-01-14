Go to ...
சும்மா அமர்க்களப் படுத்தும் தூக்குதுரை தீம் மியூசிக் காணொளி வெளியீடு!

Jan 14, 2019

சும்மா அமர்க்களப் படுத்தும் தூக்குதுரை தீம் மியூசிக் காணொளி வெளியீடு!

தல அஜித் நடிப்பில் வெளியாகியுள்ள விஸ்வாசம் படத்தின் தூக்குதுரை தீம் மியூசிக் காணொளி வெளியாகியுள்ளது.
Song: Thookkudurai Theme
Music Production: Ranjan
Chennai Strings Orchestra Conducted By Yensone Bagyanathan
Stringed Instruments: Seenu, Keba Jeremiah
Indian Percussions Conducted By Kaviraj
Solo Violin: Manoj Kumar
Electric, Acoustic And Bass Guitars: Keba Jeremiah
Harmony Vocals Conducted By D.Imman

Music Director: D Imman

Director: Siva

T.G.Thyagarajan Presents

Banner: Sathya Jyothi Films

Producer: Sendhil Thyagarajan, Arjun Thyagarajan

Co Produced by: G Saravanan

Executive Producer: Raahul

Editor: Ruben

Art Director: Milan

Co Director : Raja Sekar

Stunts : Dhilip Subrayan

Choreography : Kalyan

Music Label: Lahari Music

Production Executive: Thandavam, Anbazhagar

Audio Grapher: Udhayakumar

VFX : Harihara Suthan (Lorven)

Copyright: MRT Studios

