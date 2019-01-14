சும்மா அமர்க்களப் படுத்தும் தூக்குதுரை தீம் மியூசிக் காணொளி வெளியீடு!
Jan 14, 2019
சும்மா அமர்க்களப் படுத்தும் தூக்குதுரை தீம் மியூசிக் காணொளி வெளியீடு!
தல அஜித் நடிப்பில் வெளியாகியுள்ள விஸ்வாசம் படத்தின் தூக்குதுரை தீம் மியூசிக் காணொளி வெளியாகியுள்ளது.
SUBSCRIBE US: http://bit.ly/1hE4KpS
#Viswasam #ViswasamSongs #ViswasamVideoSongs #Vishwasam
Listen to Viswasam Songs Exclusively on Gaana:
https://gaana.com/album/viswasam-tamil
————-
Song: Thookkudurai Theme
Music Production: Ranjan
Chennai Strings Orchestra Conducted By Yensone Bagyanathan
Stringed Instruments: Seenu, Keba Jeremiah
Indian Percussions Conducted By Kaviraj
Solo Violin: Manoj Kumar
Electric, Acoustic And Bass Guitars: Keba Jeremiah
Harmony Vocals Conducted By D.Imman
Music Director: D Imman
Director: Siva
T.G.Thyagarajan Presents
Banner: Sathya Jyothi Films
Producer: Sendhil Thyagarajan, Arjun Thyagarajan
Co Produced by: G Saravanan
Executive Producer: Raahul
Editor: Ruben
Art Director: Milan
Co Director : Raja Sekar
Stunts : Dhilip Subrayan
Choreography : Kalyan
Music Label: Lahari Music
Production Executive: Thandavam, Anbazhagar
Audio Grapher: Udhayakumar
VFX : Harihara Suthan (Lorven)
Copyright: MRT Studios
————-
Enjoy & stay connected with us!!
Subscribe to our Youtube Channel : http://bit.ly/1hE4KpS
Like us on FB: https://goo.gl/hbfPfL
Circle Us on G+ : http://goo.gl/STQX0g
Follow Us on Twitter : http://bit.ly/1sZimzM
- More
- Embed
- Google +
Source: samayam