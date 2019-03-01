கவர்ச்சிப் புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்ட நடிகை சஞ்சனா சிங்!
Mar 2, 2019
ரேணிகுண்டா படத்தின் மூலம் தமிழ் திரைப்படத்தில் அறிமுகமானவர் நடிகை சஞ்சனா சிங். அதையடுத்து தமிழில் 10க்கும் மேற்பட்ட படங்களில் நடித்துள்ளார். இப்படத்தை தொடர்ந்து “ரகளைப்புரம் ,‘கோ, ‘அஞ்சான், ‘மீகாமன், ‘தனிஒருவன் உட்பட பல படங்களில் நடித்துள்ளார். இப்படங்கள் மூலம் ரசிகர்கள் மத்தியில் நல்ல வரவேற்பு பெற்றார் நடிகை சஞ்சனா சிங். கடைசியாக இவர் நடிப்பில் வெளியான படம் அசுரவதம்.
#SanjanaSingh Hot Selfie @SanjanaSingh_ make sizzling with selfie More pic : https://t.co/gmS9C7vl14 https://t.co/PYQSZ1xFfm
— Actress Affection (@ActressAffectio)
இந்நிலையில் நடிகை சஞ்சனா சிங் தன்னுடைய கவர்ச்சி புகைப்படங்களை இணைதளத்தில் வெளியிட்டு வருகிறார். தற்போது சமூக வலைத்தளத்தில் வைரலாகி வருகிறது.
Extraordinary Performer Actress @SanjanaSingh_ https://t.co/d0UId2I8wj
— Kayal Devaraj (@devarajdevaraj)
Good morning friends “Fight with your strength, but not with others weakness! Because true success lie’s in your e… https://t.co/GDFcwAjVKs
— Sanjana Singh (@SanjanaSingh_)
From good friends and true, from old friends and new, “A simple celebration, a gathering of friends; One of the be… https://t.co/reOZGSXra7
— Sanjana Singh (@SanjanaSingh_)
Source: samayam