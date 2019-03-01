Go to ...
Mar 2, 2019
கவர்ச்சிப் புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்ட நடிகை சஞ்சனா சிங்!
பிரபல நடிகை சஞ்சனா சிங், தற்போது கவர்ச்சிப் புகைப்படங்களை இணையத்தில் வெளியிட்டு ரசிகர்களை கிறங்கடித்துள்ளார்.

ரேணிகுண்டா படத்தின் மூலம் தமிழ் திரைப்படத்தில் அறிமுகமானவர் நடிகை சஞ்சனா சிங். அதையடுத்து தமிழில் 10க்கும் மேற்பட்ட படங்களில் நடித்துள்ளார். இப்படத்தை தொடர்ந்து “ரகளைப்புரம் ,‘கோ, ‘அஞ்சான், ‘மீகாமன், ‘தனிஒருவன் உட்பட பல படங்களில் நடித்துள்ளார். இப்படங்கள் மூலம் ரசிகர்கள் மத்தியில் நல்ல வரவேற்பு பெற்றார் நடிகை சஞ்சனா சிங். கடைசியாக இவர் நடிப்பில் வெளியான படம் அசுரவதம்.

