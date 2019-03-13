Vishal Engagement Date: விஷாலுக்கு காலில் காயம்: வரும் 16ம் தேதி விஷால் அனிஷா நிச்சயதார்த்தமா?

View this post on Instagram

Happy Valentine’s Day 🙂 Love is a beautiful thing. It is present all around – in the eyes of a mother, in strength and forgiveness, in the breeze, for dogs and chocolate, in the hug of a best friend, for memories, in art and in dreams, for change and in healing, for and within ourselves, in purpose and simplicity. It is constantly ever present and growing as we allow it. From the bottomless pit of Love, existent for us to share, if we could only keep faith, be strong, we learn that there is always more to give. Why do we exist? Where does empathy root from? What is consideration for another? Need it be personal? Love is a funny thing. Often, one may think that it is love that hurts us. But funnily enough, without it, we would feel nothing. The beauty in something like pain stems from the being of love. People or situations may hurt, it is love that brings us back. I hope today is a beautiful day for everybody, to celebrate love.. not just for a lover – Love for the universe, love for life. It is through self love that we learn to truly be able to love others. Love being unquantifiable, isn’t about how much, but more, how true. They say unconditionally, do we fully allow one to be who they are? In today’s society we find hate in segregation. Why not love in diversity? Fight for a better today, not tomorrow. Fight by being, not by doing, with LOVE, not anger. #MyValentine #Grateful #LoveAlways #LoveTruly #MyOneAndOnly #ForTheRestOfMyLife #Content #HappinessIsFleeting #Give #AllYouCan #BeYou