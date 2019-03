நயன்தாரா பற்றி விமர்சனம் – ராதாரவிக்கு விஷால், ராதிகா, வரலட்சுமி, சின்மயி கண்டனம்

Nayanthara is one of the few dedicated actors we hav today, have the pleasure knowing her and sharing professional space with her, she is above all this, did not watch full video , but met Ravi today and told him it was not in good taste at all. https://t.co/zTUVSa4fWC

— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa)

March 24, 2019