Samantha Super Deluxe: ஐராவுக்கு ஆப்பு வைக்க வரும் ஷில்பாவின் சூப்பர் டீலக்ஸ்!

தேசிய விருது பெற்ற இயக்குனர் தியாகராஜா குமாரராஜ இயக்கத்தில் விஜய் சேதுபதி, சமந்தா, மிஷ்கின், பகத் பாசில், ரம்யா கிருஷ்ணன், காயத்ரி ஆகியோர் பலர் நடிப்பில் உருவாகியுள்ள படம் சூப்பர் டீலக்ஸ். யுவன் சங்கர் ராஜா இப்படத்திற்கு இசையமைத்துள்ளார். இந்த நிலையில், நாளை முதல் திரைக்கு வரும் சூப்பர் டீலக்ஸ் படத்தை பார்ப்பதற்கான காரணங்கள் என்ன என்பதை இங்கு காண்போம்….
விஜய் சேதுபதியின் திருநங்கை ஷில்பா அவதாரம்:
முதல் முறையாக விஜய் சேதுபதி திருநங்கை வேடத்தில் நடித்துள்ளார். இது விஜய் சேதுபதிக்கு புதிது என்றாலும், கோலிவுட் திரைப்படவிற்கு இது பழசு தான். இதற்கு முன்பு மாஸ் கதாநாயகன்கள் பலரும் திருநங்கை வேடத்தில் நடித்துள்ளனர் என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.
வெளியாகாத கதை:
இதுவரை படத்தின் கதை தொடர்பாக எந்த தகவலும் வெளியாகவில்லை. படத்தின் டிரைலரில் கூட படத்தின் கதை தொடர்பாக எந்த காட்சியும் இல்லை. இப்படத்தில் 4 விதமான மக்களை இணைக்கும் 4 வகையான கதைகள் இடம்பெற்றுள்ளது என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.
நடிகர்கள் விஜய் சேதுபதிக்கு 96 படத்தின் வெற்றியைத் தொடர்ந்து பேட்ட படம் வெளியானது. இப்படத்தைத் தொடர்ந்து தற்போது சூப்பர் டீலக்ஸ் படம் வெளியாகிறது. சமந்தா, ரம்யா கிருஷ்ணன், பகத் பாசில், மிஷ்கின் ஆகியோர் பலரும் தங்களது நடிப்புத் திறமையை வெளிப்படுத்தியுள்ளனர்.
தியாகராஜா குமாரராஜா
ஆரண்யா காண்டம் புகழ் தியாகராஜா குமாரராஜா இப்படத்தை இயக்கியுள்ளார். ஆரண்யா காண்டம் படத்திற்கு தேசிய விருது பெற்றுள்ளார் என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது. கடந்த 2016ம் ஆண்டு தொடங்கப்பட்ட இப்படம் தள்ளிப்போய்க்கொண்டே இருந்த நிலையில், ஒருவழியாக நாளை வெளியாகவுள்ளது.
யுவன் சங்கர் ராஜா இசை:
யுவனின் வந்த பாடல்கள் படத்திற்கு மேலும் பலம் சேர்த்துள்ளது. இது படத்தின் டிரைலரிலேயே தெரியவந்துள்ளது.
