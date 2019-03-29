Super Deluxe: விஜய் சேதுபதியின் மாறுபட்ட நடிப்பில் “சூப்பர் டீலக்ஸ்” – படம் எப்படியிருக்கு!

- ”சூப்பர் டீலக்ஸ்” படம் இன்று திரைக்கு வந்துள்ளது
- படம் எப்படி இருக்கு என்பது குறித்து டுவிட்டர் விமர்சனங்களை காணலாம்
’ஷில்பா’ என்ற திருநங்கை வேடத்தில் விஜய் சேதுபதி நடித்திருப்பது அனைவரது எதிர்பார்ப்பையும் அதிகரித்துள்ளது. மேலும் ஃபகத் பாசில், சமந்தா, இயக்குநர் மிஷ்கின், ரம்யா கிருஷ்ணன் உள்ளிட்டோர் நடித்துள்ளனர்.
இந்த திரைப்படம் விஜய் சேதுபதியை கொண்டே, அதிக அளவில் விளம்பரப்படுத்தப்பட்டு வந்தது. ஆனால் அவர் படத்தில் 35 நிமிடங்கள் மட்டுமே வருவார் என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.
இந்தப் படத்தை தியாகராஜன் குமாரராஜா, ஈஸ்ட்வெஸ்ட் ட்ரீம் ஒர்க் என்டர்டெயின்மென்ட் மற்றும் அல்கேமி விஷன் ஒர்க்ஸ் நிறுவனத்துடன் இணைந்து தயாரித்துள்ளார்.
விஜய் சேதுபதி குரலில் வெளியான “சூப்பர் டீலக்ஸ்” பட விளம்பரம் ரசிகர்கள் மத்தியில் பெரும் வரவேற்பை பெற்றது. அதில் அவர் கூறும் பாம்பு, புலி கதை இணையத்தில் மிகுதியாக பகிரப்பட்டது. இப்படத்திற்கு தணிக்கை குழு அதிகாரிகள் “A” சான்றிதழ் வழங்கியிருப்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.
”சூப்பர் டீலக்ஸ்” படம் உலகம் முழுவதும் இன்று வெளியாகியுள்ளது. இந்தப் படம் எப்படி இருக்கிறது, டுவிட்டர் விமர்சனம் எப்படி உள்ளது என்பது குறித்து இங்கே காணலாம்.
@VijaySethuOffl @Samanthaprabhu2 @itisthatis @thisisysr # https://t.co/qbI9MFrKB5
— Raja (@rajat3183)
#SuperDeluxe Interval: Okka makka Padam da deiii What a Bravely and Boldly made film this by @itisthatis … https://t.co/Klo4Ddk9xN
— Dheena Dhayalan (@Dheedhalan)
#superdeluxe Aaattttt Vera level movie. @Samanthaprabhu2 semma performance.❤️ @VijaySethuOffl god created hero.
— Shirleyholic❤️ (@praneshpannu)
#Superdeluxe ratings4.5/5.It is not just a ratings for the crew,it’s the happiest moment for them which they have e… https://t.co/8dKMZcp5S1
— PraDeeP D (@Stud_PD)
@Samanthaprabhu2 right now after everyone appreciates her performance in #SuperDeluxe https://t.co/SKw5tVod5M
— Short Impacts (@short_impacts)
Supeb acting @VijaySethuOffl different story selection @Samanthaprabhu2 as usually portrait into her character #SuperDeluxe
— Hari_official™ (@HariPrasad27613)
REVIEW: “Both in the writing & the making, the director is leagues ahead of the form he displayed in… https://t.co/pcw5OdRJLq
— Film Companion South (@fcompanionsouth)
@AmNo_One @SeenuTweetz #SuperDeluxe Just done watching. It will be a sin if I rate this ALL TIME CULT CLASSIC from… https://t.co/SjMFCfUW34
— Hades (@Russetlane)
Source: samayam