Uriyadi 2: உறியடி 2 படத்தை பார்த்து புகழாத ஆளே இல்லை.. டுவிட்டரில் பாராட்டு மழை

சமூக அவலத்தை துடைத்து எறியத் துடிக்கும் இளைஞர் பட்டாளம், தன் கிராமத்தை பாதிக்கும் ஆலைக்கு எதிராக எப்படி போராடுகிறார்கள் அதிலிருந்து அவர்களுக்கு விமோர்ச்சனம் கிடைக்கின்றதா என்ற கதையை கருவாக கொண்டு உருவாகி உள்ள படம் உறியடி 2.

இதில் பணக்கார வர்க்கத்தையும், அவர்கள் ஏழைகளை எப்படி சுரண்டுகிறார்கள் என்பதை உணர்ச்சி மிகுந்த காட்சிகளால் காட்டப்பட்டுள்ளது.

உறியடி 2 திரை விமர்சனம்

இந்த படம் குறித்து நேர்மறை கருத்துக்கள் சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் வந்து கொண்டிருக்கின்றன. அப்படி டுவிட்டரில் உறியடி 2 படம் குறித்து பதிவிடப்பட்டுள்ளவற்றை இங்கு பார்ப்போம்.

This is rubbish.Unaku en indha vela.Padathoda value ah spoil panadha.We audiences know how to recognize the good… https://t.co/N9aYU8yOgu

— Deepak kumar (@deepakkumar_vk)

Show Time #Uriyadi https://t.co/Hq2qmkDkHL

— sєℓғɪsʜ εиɢίηᴇᴇя (@SeLFiShEnGiNeeR)

One minute silent for those who doesn’t watch #Uriyadi in Theatres. Just wait for this one of the most anticipated… https://t.co/lRaGF7bOoU

— P M Shankar (@thalaaddictzz)

Of all the #Tamil films I have watched; the intense and breathtaking interval block is #Uriyadi ‘s interval block w… https://t.co/S0wqXOdxwS

— Venru (@adapaavame)

எல்லாரும் கட்டாயம் பாக்க வேண்டிய படம் #uriyadi2 @Vijay_B_Kumar , Hats off bro… @soonapaana006 வாழ்த்துக்கள்..… https://t.co/rYylX6BalI

— கசடதபற (@nagavs)

#Uriyadi2 – 2.75/ 5. Definitely not powerful and smart like #Uriyadi, it is not a sequel though. A decent social-… https://t.co/fpYB7ZpPYV

— Review Ram (@MovieReviewRam)

#Uriyadi2 naan parthathil oru sirantha puratchi padam. Hats of @Suriya_offl sir. Vijay Kumar superb acting. Stor… https://t.co/dTMm5qvkNK

— Gowshick G (@gowshick_g)

