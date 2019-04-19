 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanchana 3: காஞ்சனா 3; ரசிகா்களின் மதிப்பீடு

By murugan on Apr 19, 2019
Kanchana 3: காஞ்சனா 3; ரசிகா்களின் மதிப்பீடு
சன் பிக்சா்ஸ் தயாரிப்பில் ராகவா லாரன்ஸ் இயக்கி நடித்த காஞ்சனா 3 திரைப்படம் இன்று வெளியான நிலையில் படம் குறித்து ரசிகா்கள் வெளியிட்ட கருத்தை இங்கு பாா்க்கலாம்.

முனி படத்தின் 4வது தொடராக வெளியாகியுள்ள படம் காஞ்சனா 3 படம். இதில் ராகவா லாரன்ஸ், ஓவியா, வேதிகா, சத்யராஜ், கோவை சரளா, துவான் சிங், சூரி உள்ளிட்டோர் முக்கிய வேடத்தில் நடித்துள்ளனர். இந்த படத்தை இயக்கி நடித்த லாரன்ஸ் தயாரிப்பிலும் கூட்டு சேர்ந்துள்ளார்.

படம் குறித்து வாசகா்கள் தொிவித்த கருத்துகள்

Get Ready To Watch #Kanchana3 In Your @BalajiCinemas Get Ready To Watch The Horror Filled Mass Entertainer With… https://t.co/k81cRHHgCC

— Nishanth Lawrence (@NishanthLawren3)

1555642725000

Opening Big worldwide Today @offl_Lawrence’s mass summer release #Kanchana3 @sunpictures https://t.co/1aSt19oPTw

— Ganesh Vtv (@ganesh_vtv)

1555642505000

image

Schools, Colleges, Democratic Responsibilities All have been Done!! Its TIME to Kick-Start⏰ your Amusements… https://t.co/a3Xs2nCeT4

— Kanchana3 (@kollywoodnow)

1555643030000

Friday is a movie day❤️ Wishing #Jersey and #Kanchana3 teams all the very best https://t.co/JVEIJXIB9V

— M A H A R S H I (@UrsTrulyNaveens)

1555643003000

2015 1 week After the film released , Weekday Night show House-full family crowd for a Tamil film in Bang. The nam… https://t.co/nG4egJ7ato

— Vijay Prashad (@iamvjpd)

1555643098000

Source: samayam

Published in திரையுலகம்

murugan
murugan

More from திரையுலகம்More posts in திரையுலகம் »