Kanchana 3: காஞ்சனா 3; ரசிகா்களின் மதிப்பீடு

முனி படத்தின் 4வது தொடராக வெளியாகியுள்ள படம் காஞ்சனா 3 படம். இதில் ராகவா லாரன்ஸ், ஓவியா, வேதிகா, சத்யராஜ், கோவை சரளா, துவான் சிங், சூரி உள்ளிட்டோர் முக்கிய வேடத்தில் நடித்துள்ளனர். இந்த படத்தை இயக்கி நடித்த லாரன்ஸ் தயாரிப்பிலும் கூட்டு சேர்ந்துள்ளார்.
படம் குறித்து வாசகா்கள் தொிவித்த கருத்துகள்
Source: samayam