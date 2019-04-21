 Press "Enter" to skip to content

இலங்கை குண்டு வெடிப்பில் நொறுங்குது இதயம்… வருத்தம் தெரிவித்த திரைப் பிரபலங்கள்

By murugan on Apr 21, 2019
இலங்கை தலைநகர் கொழும்புவில் உள்ள தேவாலயம், நட்சத்திர ஹோட்டல்கள் என 6 இடங்களில் அடுத்தடுத்து நடந்த குண்டுவெடிப்பில் உயிரிழப்பு சுமார் 150க்கும் அதிகமானோர் உயிரிழந்திருப்பதாகவும், 280க்கும் மேற்பட்டோர் படுகாயங்களுடன் மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதாக தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

இந்நிலையில் புதிதாத மேலும் இரு இடங்களில் குண்டு வெடித்ததாக பலர் பேர் பலியானதாக தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

இலங்கை குண்டு வெடிப்பில் இதுவரை 150க்கும் அதிகமானோர் உயிரிழந்திருக்கக் கூடும் என தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டு வருகின்றது. இதுகுறித்து அதிகாரப்பூர்வமான அறிவிப்பு இல்லை என்றாலும் நிலைமை கட்டுக் கடங்காத நிலையிலேயே உள்ளது.

இந்த குண்டு வெடிப்பிற்கு எந்த பயங்கரவாத அமைப்புகளும் பொறுப்பேற்கவில்லை.

இந்நிலையில் இலங்கையில் நடந்த தொடர் குண்டுவெடிப்பு மற்றும் அமைதி இல்லாத நிலை குறித்து திரையுலக பிரபலங்கள் தங்களின் வருத்தங்களை டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டு வருகின்றனர்.

Devastated to hear about the Bomb blasts in Sri Lanka…. My Thoughts & Prayers are with the People of Sri Lanka..… https://t.co/GFHxqS9w2r

— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial)

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic act of violence in Sri Lanka. We are praying with you in this… https://t.co/Phh3LMkg7u

— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma)

OMG bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, god be with all. I just left Colombo Cinnamongrand hotel and it has been bombed, can’t believe this shocking.

— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa)

உலகின் உன்னதமான பொருள் உயிர்தான். அதை அழிப்பதற்கு யாருக்கும் அதிகாரமில்லை. இலங்கையின் உயிர் பறிப்பு மனித உரிமைக்… https://t.co/t9ICoJD7jc

— வைரமுத்து (@vairamuthu)

My heart and prayers are with the ones who got affected in the tragic incident happened in #SriLanka. God be with… https://t.co/hmBHiDKkfs

— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence)

Devastated by the news of blasts in #SriLanka. Places of worship and hotels have been targeted. To all those affect… https://t.co/3YSMlBSSbN

— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth)

What a tragic Easter Sunday. The devil knows no mercy. To attack families and children when they are most vulnerabl… https://t.co/ptfiir30cv

— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth)

Saddened to see what’s happening in Srilanka. Just when peace & development started to prevail in their land hopes… https://t.co/gLT5UOLCd1

— Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi)

Deeply saddened to hear the news from Sri Lanka on Easter! Thoughts and prayers with the victims and their families… https://t.co/lV3nrNMbMf

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL)

