கிரேஸி மோகன் மறைவு: கண்ணீர்விட்டு கதறி அழும் திரைப்பட பிரபலங்கள்!

By murugan on Jun 10, 2019
நகைச்சுவை நடிகர் மற்றும் வசன கர்த்தா கிரேஸி மோகன் மறைவுக்கு திரைப்பட பிரபலங்கள் பலரும் தங்களது இரங்கலை தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

தமிழ் திரையுலகில் நகைச்சுவை நடிகர்களில் ஒருவராக திகழ்ந்த நடிகர் கிரேசி மோகன் (66). கதை வசன கர்த்தாவாகவும், நாடக ஆசிரியராகவும் திகழ்ந்தவர். மேடை நாடகங்களை இயக்கியுள்ளார். அடிப்படையில் பொறியாளராக திகழ்ந்த இவர், கமல் ஹாசன் மூலமாகவே திரைக்கு வந்துள்ளார். இந்த நிலையில், மாரடைப்பு ஏற்பட்டு சென்னை காவேரி மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சைக்காக அனுமதிக்கப்பட்ட கிரேஸி மோகன் பிற்பகல் 2 மணியளவில் சிகிச்சை பலனின்றி உயிரிழந்தார். வரும் 23ம் தேதி நடிகர் சங்கம் தேர்தல் வரும் நிலையில் கிரேஸி மோகன் மறைவு கோலிவுட் வட்டாரத்தில் பெரும் அதிர்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

இந்த நிலையில், கிரேஸி மோகன் மறைவுக்கு திரைப்பட பிரபலங்கள் பலரும் தங்களது இரங்கலை தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

#CrazyMohan sir is no more. What a sad day for cinema, theatre, laughter and life. There will never be another like… https://t.co/Qa8zD2jWNT

— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth)

OMG #crazymohan saar!!! My deepest condolences to the family. #ripcrazymohan

— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl)

No one can ever replace you #crazymohan sir … a legendary writer who will be missed for ever … condolences to t… https://t.co/ElfGIJ21YF

— G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash)

RIP- #CrazyMohan, comedian, actor and dialogue writer extraordinary. He passed away at 2 PM today due to a sudden c… https://t.co/ZK3uYRRKQ7

— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50)

News just coming in about the demise of #CrazyMohan .. they could not revive him very unfortunately.. a genius has… https://t.co/zOuReChj3E

— KhushbuSundar ❤️❤️❤️ (@khushsundar)

UPDATE: #CrazyMohan passes away. Efforts to revive him did not succeed. He was declared dead at the Cauvery hospit… https://t.co/N5VrZjBLCt

— Karthigaichelvan S (@karthickselvaa)

The #Legendary #CrazyMohan Sir passed away this afternoon due to cardiac arrest. May God give strength to the fami… https://t.co/B8uC1VEt2l

— RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss)

Really shocking to know Crazy Mohan sir’s passing away!His style of dialogue writing can never be replaced!A big lo… https://t.co/wADtgfv002

— Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj)

Even few days back when I met my friend dir @rs_prasanna we were talking about #CrazyMohan sir and how he added val… https://t.co/1FpZyEURW2

— Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor)

Grew up watching, laughing and admiring his work. His impeccable command over the language and the amazing word pla… https://t.co/L9a9iP27Kr

— RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji)

Will miss him #CrazyMohan , very sad.

— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa)

I cant belive this met uncle just 20days before for our project discussion…only problem he had was eyesight…om… https://t.co/ZD1iieALTB

— Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha)

I think #CrazyMohan would like his epitaph to read – R.I.P.-roaringly funny.

— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats)

What an awful day this is turning out to be. Tamil comedian/playwright #CrazyMohan has just passed away in Chennai. https://t.co/0UVyybosIz

— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor)

Breaking : Legendary #CrazyMohan is no more. #RipCrazyMohan https://t.co/QPyr3CGwoj

— SS Music (@SSMusicTweet)

Crazy Mohan is very much alive .. He is getting treated at Kauvery hospital . Prayers for his recovery

— Srinivas singer (@singersrinivas)

The man who made several generations laugh, the king of comedy, wit and wordplay- #CrazyMohan made art that will li… https://t.co/HrpYluhQuQ

— Suryan FM (@SuryanFM)

RIP #CrazyMohan “Margabandhu mundhal sandhu” “I mean what I mean” Every dialogue resonated with laughter, a legen… https://t.co/UvYOu08yaN

— suruj (@SURUJS)

RIP Girish Karnad and Crazy Mohan. Ratchagan (1997) https://t.co/N3VS6Fo9q2

— Cinemakaaran (@charlesbritto)

#CrazyMohan Unbelievable ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️… RIP The legend of comedy script writter crazymohan… https://t.co/vBKbkD8kcJ

— JETLY45 (@praveenjetlyy)

#CrazyMohan sir is an important actor & very supportive person in my life. He always remembers my name during the d… https://t.co/WjDL45HwGd

— Priya – PRO (@PRO_Priya)

#RipCrazyMohan Legendary Dialogue and Screenplay writer #CrazyMohan @ikamalhaasan https://t.co/kpofLH07zB

— Shajakhan Sadiq (@shajakhan_sadiq)

Terrible terrible news… I thought he had a lot more to give to the world through his stage plays and script writi… https://t.co/kcib6q1bKT

— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99)

RIP #CrazyMohan sir … a genius who can never be replaced … bt sir forever u wil live with us through ur writing… https://t.co/ESh4jTrFlN

— DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini)

I can’t believe this sir, pls come back. You always motivate me, bless me, been my mentor & Guru. Now..?? I can’t f… https://t.co/oJQqlGVyeV

— Ammu Ramachandran (@Actress_Ammu)

Daaaamn what a HUGE HUGE LOSS.!!! Majority of our hearts have been joyfully lightened by this genius who brought a… https://t.co/QoEVOmLbTh

— T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa)

Press Release from Kauvery Hospital on #CrazyMohan #Chennai https://t.co/Q99ttHIkgP

— Lokpria (@Lokpria)

@ikamalhaasan RIP #Crazymohan sir https://t.co/jGm9xp3ZBg

— DINESH (@DINESH31647188)

Crazy dialogues, Easy comedy, Pacy screenplay, Racy laughter! You will be remembered always! #RipCrazyMohan… https://t.co/yFEB53tB3f

— K TV (@KTVTAMIL)

RIP BOTH #CrazyMohan https://t.co/s9cTlqnbXI

— Ramraj (@RamrajSathish39)

Huge loss to the Tamil arts, drama and cinema world .. RIP legendary #Crazymohan sir His numerous comedy films a… https://t.co/NI7UJDPEJf

— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac)

#RIPCrazyMohan We will miss you Crazy Mohan Sir, The Legendary Screenplay & Dialogue Writer !! https://t.co/Zh6QyHXrrE

— Think Music (@thinkmusicindia)

popular theatre artiste & Tamil cinema script writer #CrazyMohan 67 passes away now . Cell +91 98410 49520 RIP !! https://t.co/T6H1JGOny9

— Johnson PRO (@johnsoncinepro)

So many @ikamalhaasan sir films wouldn’t be the same without you.. Thank you for all the laughs. May your soul rest… https://t.co/L50NYy8EJ3

— Diehard Kamalians (@DiehardKamalian)

