பிக் பாஸ் 2 மகத் காதலியின் ஹாட் பிகினி புகைப்படம்!!

- பிக் பாஸ் 2 மகத் காதலி பிராச்சி
- நீச்சல் உடையில் பிராச்சி
பின்னர் யாஷிகாவை மகத் காதலிப்பதாக செய்தி வெளியானது. மகத்துக்கும், பிராச்சிக்கும் காதல் முறிவு ஏற்பட்டதாக கூறப்பட்டது. துபாயில் ஹோட்டல் நடத்தி வருபவர் பிராச்சி. பிக் பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சியில் மகத்தால் பிராச்சி வெளியேறினார்.
இருவரும் நிகச்சியில் இருந்து வெளியேறிய பின்னர் காதலை வளர்த்துக் கொண்டனர். இந்த நிலையில் இவர்கள் இருவரும் திருமண நிச்சயம் செய்து கொண்டதாக அவர்களே தங்களது இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில் வெளியிட்டு இருந்தனர். மகத் அவர்களது நிச்சயதார்த்த புகைப்படத்தை வெளியிட்டு இருந்தார்.
Love you everything baby 😘❤️🤗 🤣 #Repost @mishraprachi ・・・ Exactly 1 year ago we clicked this pic! You went to a whole new crazy world and surprised us at many levels! Your OCD, selectively social behaviour, love for food, love for comfort and a lot more was all taken, but you managed! Ppl who know you will understand these points better! You made us laugh, cry, angry, upset, hurt and a lot more! But when you came out, you were a diff. Mahat ! You started respecting and loving all the small things around and understood the value of emotions, material and life 🙂 I was happy to meet this new Mahat! Less of tantrums and more practical towards life! Earlier I was regretting our decision of #biggboss but now I guess I am thankful 🙏 I guess during this time we understood each other’s importance and value in a better way, I might have given up at one point but I guess the love and bond was beyond that and hence it kept us together till now 🙂 I am proud of you @mahatofficial and glad that you came out in one piece, oh wait… no! I am glad that I left you in one piece after the show 🙊😂 @tnalimitton @pradeepmilroy 🙏 @biggbosstamil3.0 @vijaytelevision #chennai #tamil #tvshow #biggboss
இதையடுத்து இவர்கள் இருவரும் ஆஸ்திரேலியா சென்றதாக கூறப்பட்டது. அங்கு நீச்சல் உடையில் பீச்சில் படுத்துக் கொண்டு எடுத்த புகைப்படத்தை தற்போது பிராச்சி தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில் வெளியிட்டு பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளார். இது தற்போது சமூக வலைதளங்களில் மிகுதியாக பகிரப்பட்டுி வருகிறது. இவர்களது திருமண தேதி குறித்த எந்த செய்தியும் இதுவரை வெளியாகவில்லை.
Source: samayam