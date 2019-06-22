 Press "Enter" to skip to content

டுவிட்டரில் விஜய்க்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்த பிரபலங்கள்
தளபதி விஜய் பிறந்த நாளை முன்னிட்டு தளபதி 63 படத்தின் பெயா் பிஜில் என அறிவிக்கும் விதமாக படத்தின் பா்ஸ்ட் பார்வை போஸ்டா் நேற்று மாலை வெளியான நிலையில், படத்தின் இரண்டாவது போஸ்டா் நள்ளிரவு வெளியிடப்பட்டது.

தெறி, மொ்சல் ஆகிய மாபெரும் வெற்றிப் படங்களைக் கொடுத்த அட்லி, விஜய், ஏ.ஆா்.ரஹ்மான் கூட்டணி தற்போது மூன்றாவது முறையாக ஹாட்ரிக் ஹிட் கொடுக்கும் முயற்சியில் மீண்டும் இணைந்துள்ளது. இந்த கூட்டணியின் கை வண்ணத்தில் உருவாகி வரும் புதிய படத்திற்கு தற்காலிகமாக தளபதி 63 என்று பெயா் சூட்டப்பட்டது. இந்த படத்தில் விஜய்க்கு ஜோடியாக நயன்தாரா நடிக்கிறாா்.

பிகில் இரண்டாவது பார்வை காப்பியா? என்னென்ன இருக்கிறது இரண்டாவது போஸ்டரில் ?

விஜய்க்கு வாழ்த்து சொன்ன பிரபலங்கள்
விஜய் பிறந்தநாள் அன்று ரசிகர்களை குஷிப்படுத்த விளம்பர ஒட்டி வெளியிட்டு படக்குழுவினர் அசத்தினர்.

அதே சமயம் நடிகர் விஜய்க்கு ரசிகர்கள், பிரபலங்கள் என பலரும் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

தனது மகளுக்காக நடிகர் விஜய் இதை தானே விரும்பி செய்வார்!!

என் அன்புத் தம்பி @actorvijay க்கு இனிய பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள்.

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

1561197271000

49 நிமிடங்களில்… பிகில்’ போல் வாழ்த்துக்கு நன்றி என் Whatsapp-ல் விஜயமானது! பல்லாயிரம் கோடி ரசிகர்களின் பிகில்க… https://t.co/L597EWbI52

— R.Parthiban (@rparthiepan)

1561179274000

மெர்சல்… சர்கார்… பிகில்… விஜய்க்கு மட்டும் தான் இப்படி அமையும் போல..!

Happiest bday to my dearest @actorvijay anna Wishing you to grow and reach milestones no one Has ever achieved .… https://t.co/yzgiCS0jCB

— Shanthnu Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu)

1561172068000

Listening to morning Radio and discovered that #ThalapathyBirthday and Chennai rains are directly proportional to e… https://t.co/r6zJeNMehT

— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99)

1561081799000

The entertainer & the performer! Best wishes to the #Bigil team Happy Birthday @actorvijay sir https://t.co/y2hYIV5FFF

— Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu)

1561178819000

This is the kind of stuff that makes me wish everyday was your birthday, @actorvijay ! Wishing you a super BIG-il… https://t.co/f4OcezMA2I

— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar)

1561184095000

Live forever and ever ❤️ God bless you always with the same energy happy birthday @actorvijay .. @Atlee_dir su… https://t.co/76XvccXRsX

— Baby Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2)

1561186695000

One word! VERITHANAM! #BIGIL Happy Birthday to the one and only Thalapathy @actorvijay sir! Best wishes nanbas!… https://t.co/mts9BCR77D

— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial)

1561195611000

Birthday wishes to one of the most humble and grounded people I’ve worked with… Happy birthday, @actorvijay 🙂 St… https://t.co/sm4OpkbLds

— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal)

1561194898000

