கமல் கொடுத்த அன்புப்பரிசு… நெகிழ்ச்சியுடன் பகிர்ந்த ஹாலிவுட் நடிகை

Many have asked if I know @ikamalhaasan well here ya go 🙂 my dad used to create his makeups when I was a little girl. We keep in touch but the last I saw Kamal was a few years back. The 2nd photo is me and my dad in beautiful clothing given to us as a gift from Kamal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BxN40imqCx

— McKenzie Westmore (@mckenziewestmor)

May 19, 2020