How many of you believe its the same person? Yes its ME! Both of them! . Loosing facial fat has been my biggest challenge . Yes, I was bullied in school by my class mates and seniors by the “Pretty” girls or the so called “ Hot” girls ! Some of them called me “Mud-head” some of them “Book-Worm” and many “ Gundu Foosnika” (dont blame them actually I want to thank them). But I dint budge coz at that time , my Academics was the only thing in my head and I made sure I aced everywhere right through school to MBA!I loved and love my chubby version and I love what I am today (still chubby😝), but I decided to do this for me, only for me 🌸💞 . I have never starved myself, or gone for any “under the knife” procedures or any fat burners or anything artificial and thats why it did take a long time, but the pain at every stage was Worth-It! Really Worth-It! It has taught me a lot today😇 . I still have days that I bloat , in fact its human to bloat most of the days, despite all the workout and I still love myself inside out, but will power, hardwork, persistence, massive dedication and an unbelievable amount of passion can take you anywhere in life! You just have to set your mind and focus one that one thing so hard, the universe will find its way to get it for you❤️ . I am at the “Right” place right now , proud to post my old college Picture on social media , coz a few years back I wouldn’t have been able to do it,and I am sure destiny will continue to take me to many more “Right” places! . Remember that was school /college so yes it did get ingrained somewhere deep for me ,but people Bullying you or Trolling you ,once you have achieved Awesomeness should only be simply ignored🥰😛😇! Our Thalapathy has said that, Right?❤️ . Do You, For You! . My fitness trainer right now : @naresh_20aesthetic . #motivation #fitnessjourney #fitness #workout #abs #cute #pretty #beautiful #inside #out #ignore #haters #loveyourself #strong #mind #body #sakshiagarwal #transformation #college #present #biggbosstamil #biggboss3 #biggbosstamil3 .