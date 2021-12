ஆஸ்கார் போட்டியில் இருந்து வெளியேறிய நயன்தாரா படம்

Would have been great to be on this list !

Nevertheless I thank @PsVinothraj for giving such a pure cinema!

I thank the Indian jury members for selecting our film as the official entry for the oscars this year🙏🏻

Thanking all our well-wishers & friends for rooting for us😇 pic.twitter.com/Flz5krtZsa

— Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN)

December 22, 2021