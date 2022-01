அல்லு அர்ஜுனை பாராட்டிய பிரபல பாலிவுட் நடிகர்

Watched #Pushpa!! BLOCKBUSTER of a film in real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenal and full paisa Vasool. And dear @alluarjun you are a #Rockstar!! Loved every nuance & attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team! Jai Ho!👏😍👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/DJjYKWSzzU

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher)

January 28, 2022