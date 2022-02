கோப்ரா படப்பிடிப்பு முடிந்தது.. இயக்குனரின் உருக்கமான பதிவு

IT’S A WRAP!! Close to 3 years of filming comes to an end!! My sincere thanks to #ChiyaanVikram sir ❤️ and my entire team who trusted me, sailed through all the struggles and difficult times with me and believed in the vision of #Cobra !! Forever indebted to each one of u! 🤗🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/NeJIEt4Rdx

— R Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu)

February 15, 2022