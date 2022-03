இளையராஜாவின் மறுபக்கம்.. நெகிழ்ந்த பிரபல இசையமைப்பாளர்

The Affectionate & Loving Side of the RAJA.. Maestro Isaignani @ilaiyaraaja sirrr ❤️❤️❤️🎶🎶🎶

A Pic that I wud Cherish for a Lifetime..🙏🏻🎶😍

From Yesterday’s Rehearsals..

for his Concert #RockWithRaaja

Be there..

18th MARCH

ISLAND GROUNDS

CHENNAI

Lets ROCK🤟🏻🕺 pic.twitter.com/QekUz6UPHn

— DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP)

March 17, 2022