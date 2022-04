ஒரே தேதியில் வெளியான 3 படங்கள் – கார்த்தி நெகிழ்ச்சி

#Paiyaa gave me an entirely new outlook😎. #Komban took me back to village folks after almost 8 years since my debut🐏. #Sulthan reintroduced me to kids 🎺. All released on the same date. Thanks to my directors, producers and dear fans for making them memorable. pic.twitter.com/x9kpcWnCuS

— Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl)

April 2, 2022