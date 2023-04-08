சென்னை – கோவை இடையேயான ‘வந்தே பாரத் ரயில்’ குறித்த சில அப்டேட்…!

பல்வேறு திட்டப்பணிகளை திறந்து வைப்பதற்காக சென்னை வந்தடைந்த பிரதமர் மோடி, சென்னை விமான நிலையத்தில் புதியதாக கட்டப்பட்டுள்ள ஒருங்கிணைந்த விமான முனையத்தை திறந்து வைத்தார்.
சென்னை விமான நிலையத்தில் கட்டப்பட்டுள்ள புதிய ஒருங்கிணைந்த விமான முனையம், சென்னை கோவை இடையே ‘வந்தே பாரத்’ தொடர் வண்டிசேவை உள்ளிட்ட பல்வேறு நலத் திட்டங்களை தொடங்கி வைப்பதற்காக பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று தமிழகம் வருகை புரிந்தார்.
பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடியின் வருகையை ஒட்டி தலைநகர் சென்னையில் 5 அடுக்கு பாதுகாப்பு போடப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்நிலையில் தனி விமானம் மூலம், சென்னை விமான நிலையத்திற்கு வருகை புரிந்த பிரதமர் மோடியை, ஆளுநர் ஆர்.என்.ரவி கைக்கூப்பி வரவேற்றார். அதன்பின் தமிழக முதலமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் சால்வை அணிவித்தும், ‘Gandhi’s Travel In TamilNadu’ என்ற புத்தகத்தை நினைவு பரிசாக வழங்கியும் வரவேற்றார்.
இதனைத்தொடர்ந்து, சென்னை வந்தடைந்த பிரதமர் மோடியை வரவேற்பதற்காக தமிழக அமைச்சர்கள், திமுக எம்பி கனிமொழி, பாஜக முக்கிய நிர்வாகிகள், எதிர்கட்சித் தலைவர் எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி உள்ளிட்ட பலர் சென்னை விமான நிலையத்துக்கு வருகை தந்திருந்தது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.
சென்னை விமான நிலையத்திலிருந்து, காரின் மூலம் சென்னை விமான நிலையத்தில் கட்டப்பட்டுள்ள புதிய ஒருங்கிணைந்த விமான முனையத்திற்கு சென்ற பிரதமர் மோடி, முதலில் புதிய ஒருங்கிணைந்த கட்டிடத்தை பார்வையிட்டார். அப்போது முதலமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலினுடன் பிரதமர் மோடி கை குலுக்கவே, முதலமைச்சர் நகைப்பால் மலர்ந்தார்.
இதைத்தொடர்ந்து, சென்னை விமான நிலையத்தில் கட்டப்பட்டுள்ள புதிய ஒருங்கிணைந்த முனையக் கட்டிடத்தை பிரதமர் மோடி, ரிப்பன் வெட்டி திறந்து வைத்தார். அப்போது தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் உடனிருந்தது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது. இதையடுத்து சென்னை – கோவை இடையேயான ’வந்தே பாரத் ரயில்’ சேவையை தொடங்கி வைப்பதற்காக தனி உலங்கூர்தி மூலம் அடையாறு ஐ என் எஸ் கடற்படை தளத்திற்கு புறப்பட்டார்.
எண்ணும் எழுத்தும் கண்ணெனத் தகும் என்ற ஔவையார் வாக்கிற்கு இணங்க, கல்வி அறிவால், அகக் கண்கள் திறக்கப்படும். ஆனால், பள்ளிக்கு சென்றதால் மாணவன் ஒருவனின் பார்வை பறிபோயிருப்பது அனைவரையும் சோகத்தில் ஆழ்த்துகிறது.
செங்கல்பட்டு மாவட்டம் அத்தியூர் கிராமத்தை சேர்ந்தவர்கள் நித்தியானந்தம்- சுதா தம்பதியர். இவர்களது மூத்த மகன், சுதாகர் சிதண்டி மண்டபத்தில் உள்ள ஊராட்சி தொடக்கப்பள்ளியில் 5-ம் வகுப்பு படித்து வருகிறான்.
இந்நிலையில் கடந்த பிப்ரவரி மாதம் பள்ளிக்கு சென்றுவிட்டு வீடு திரும்பிய சுதாகர், நள்ளிரவில் வலது கண் வலிப்பதாக கூறி அழுதுள்ளான். பெற்றோர் விசாரித்ததில், பேனா கொடுக்காததால், சக மாணவன் ஸ்கேலால் அடித்துவிட்டான் என்றும் அதனால் கண் வலிப்பதாகவும் கூறியுள்ளான். மேலும், இது குறித்து ஆசிரியருக்கு தெரியும் என்றும் அவர்கள்தான் வீட்டில் சொல்ல வேண்டாம் என்று எச்சரித்ததாவும் கூறியுள்ளான்.
இதனால் அதிர்ந்து போன பெற்றோர் மறுநாள் காலையில் செங்கல்பட்டு அரசு மருத்துவமனைக்கு அழைத்து சென்றுள்ளனர். மாணவனை பரிசோதித்த மருத்துவர்கள் கருவிழியில் பலத்த காயம் ஏற்பட்டுள்ளதால், மேல் சிகிச்சைக்காக சென்னை எழும்பூர் குழந்தைகள் நல மருத்துவமனைக்கு அழைத்து செல்லும் படி மருத்துவர்கள் கூறியுள்ளனர்.
அதன்படி எழும்பூர் குழந்தைகள் நல மருத்தவமனைக்கு அழைத்து சென்ற நிலையில், மாணவனை சோதித்த மருத்துவர்கள், கருவிழி கிழிந்து விட்டதால் 90 சதவீதம் பார்வை பறிபோய்விட்டதாக தெரிவித்துள்ளனர். இதைக் கேட்ட ஏழைப் பெற்றோர் செய்வதறியாது உடைந்து போயினர்.
இது குறித்த புகாரின் பேரில், சம்பந்தப்பட்ட ஆசிரியர் மீது எந்த நடவடிக்கையும் எடுக்கவில்லை என்று வேதனை தெரிவிக்கும் சுதாகரின் தாய், தனது மகனுக்கு மீண்டும் கண்பார்வை கிடைக்க ஏற்பாடு செய்ய வேண்டும் என அரசுக்கு உருக்கமான கோரிக்கை விடுக்கிறார்.
சென்னை திருவான்மியூரில் உள்ள கலாஷேத்ரா கல்லூரி மாணவிகளுக்கு பேராசிரியர்கள் பாலியல் தொல்லை கொடுத்ததாக எழுந்த புகார் தமிழ்நாடு முழுவதும் பூதாகரமானது. கலாஷேத்ரா கல்லூரி மற்றும் கைது செய்யப்பட்ட பேராசிரியர் ஹரிபத்மனுக்கு நடிகை அபிராமி ஆதரவு கரம் நீட்டியுள்ளார்.
கலாஷேத்ரா கல்லூரி உதவி பேராசிரியர் ஹரிபத்மனை வைத்து மிகப் பெரிய நாடகம் நடைபெறுவதாக சென்னை வேப்பேரியில் உள்ள மாநகர காவல் ஆணையரகத்தில் நடிகை அபிராமி புகார் அளித்துள்ளார். பின்னர் செய்தியாளர்களிடம் பேசிய அவர், தான் கலாஷேத்ராவின் முன்னாள் மாணவி என்றும், கலாஷேத்ரா குறித்து ஒருதலைப்பட்சமாக செய்திகள் பகிரப்படுவது நியாயமில்லை என்றும் கூறினார்.
கடந்த 89 ஆண்டுகளாக கலாஷேத்ரா கல்லூரியில் இப்படி ஒரு புகார் எழவில்லை என்றார். ஒருபடி மேலே போய், ‘கலாஷேத்ரா’ என்ற ஒரு பெயரை கூட சரியாக உச்சரிக்க தெரியாத நிறைய பேர் அதுபற்றி அவதூறு பரப்புவது மிகவும் வேதனை அளிப்பதாகவும், ஒருதலை பட்சமான தகவல்களை மட்டும் கேட்டுவிட்டு எப்படி உறுதியாக பேசுகிறார்கள் என்றும் அபிராமி கேள்வி எழுப்பி உள்ளார்.
தொடர்ந்து பேசிய அவர், கலாஷேத்ரா இயக்குநர் ரேவதிக்கு எப்போதும் துணை நிற்பேன் என்றார். அதிகார போட்டி காரணமாகவே இந்த பிரச்சனை வெடித்துள்ளதாகவும், இதற்கு மாணவிகள் பலிகடா ஆக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதாகவும் கவலை தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
பாலியல் குறித்து மாணவிகள் ஒருபுறம் குற்றம் சாட்டினாலும், மறுபுறம் குற்றம் சாட்டப்பட்ட ஆசிரியருருக்கும் நடிகை அபிராமி ஆதரவு கரம் நீட்டியுள்ளார். ஆம், சம்மந்தப்பட்ட ஆசிரியருக்கும் குடும்பம் இருக்கு என்பதை மறந்து விடக்கூடாது என்ற நடிகை அபிராமி, ஆசிரியருக்கு தனது தரப்பு நியாயத்தை வெளிப்படுத்த வாய்ப்பு வழங்கப்படவில்லை என்றார்.
‘நேர்கொண்ட பார்வை’ படத்தில் நடித்துவிட்டு இப்படி பேசலாமா என தன்னிடம் கேள்வி எழுப்பப்படுவதாகவும், தான் எப்போதும் உண்மைக்காகவே குரல் கொடுத்து வந்துள்ளதாகவும் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
சூளகிரி வட்டார பகுதிகளில் விவசாய நிலத்தில் பயிரிடப்பட்ட தக்காளிகள் அறுவடை செய்யப்படாமல் கால்நடைகளுக்கு தீவனமான அவலம் அரங்கேறியுள்ளது.
கிருஷ்ணகிரி மாவட்டத்தில் விவசாய நிலத்தில் தக்காளி, புதினா, கொத்தமல்லி, கீரைகள், முட்டைகோஸ் என அதிகளவில் பயிரிடப்பட்டு வருகிறது. பயிரிடப்பட்ட காய்கறிகள் மற்றும் கீரைகள் தமிழ்நாடு மற்றும் ஆந்திராவில் உள்ள பல மாவட்டங்களுக்கு விற்பனைக்காக அனுப்பி வைக்கப்படுகின்றன.
தற்போது கிருஷ்ணகிரி மாவட்டத்தில் தக்காளிகள் வரத்து அதிகரிப்பால் சந்தையில் தக்காளி விலை கடும் சரிவு அடைந்துள்ளதாக விவசாயிகள் கவலையடைந்துள்ளனர். கடந்த மாதம் 25 கிலோ எடைக் கொண்ட ஒரு தக்காளி பெட்டி ரூபாய் 600 முதல் 800 வரை விற்பனையான நிலையில் தற்போது அதே எடைக்கொண்ட தக்காளி பெட்டி ரூபாய் 100 முதல் 150 வரை விற்பனை செய்யப்பட்டு வருகிறது.
பல மாவட்டங்களில் இருந்து வரும் தக்காளி வரத்து அதிகரிப்பதால் விலை கடும் சரிவு ஏற்பட்டதாகவும் , இதனால் பல இலட்சம் ரூபாய் நஷ்டம் ஏற்பட்டதாகவும் விவசாயிகள் வருத்தும் தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர். மேலும் தக்காளி விலை கடும் சரிவு ஏற்ப்பட்ட நிலையில் அறுவடை கூலி கூட மிஞ்சாது என்பதால் விவசாய நிலத்தில் பயிரிடப்பட்ட தக்காளிகள் அறுவடை செய்யப்படாமல் செடியிலே விட்டு வைத்துள்ளனர். மேலும் கிருஷ்ணகிரி மாவட்டம், சூளகிரி வட்டார பகுதிகளில் அறுவடை செய்யப்படாத தக்காளிகள் உள்ள நிலத்தில் கால்நடைகளை மேய்த்து அவலமும் அரங்கேறியுள்ளது.
முன்பெல்லாம் சந்தைக்கு கொண்டுவரப்பட்ட தக்காளிகள் போதிய விலை கிடைக்காததால் சாலை ஓரத்தில் கொட்டப்பட்டு வந்த நிலை மாறி தற்போது காய்கறிகளை அறுவடை கூட செய்யாமல் செடியிலேயே விட்டுவிடும் அவல நிலை ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது. சிலர் விளைப்பயிர்கள் இருக்கும் போதே நிலத்தை உழுது அடுத்த பயிரை விதைக்கின்றனர். சிலர் அவற்றில் கால்நடைகளை மேயவிட்டு அவற்றிற்கு உணவாக்கி விடுகின்றனர். அறுவடை செய்வதற்கான கூலிக்கு கூட விலை போகாத காரணத்தினாலேயே இது போன்ற அவலங்கள் ஏற்படுகின்றன என விவசாயிகள் தெரிவிக்கின்றனர்.
இதற்கு தீர்வாக மத்திய, மாநில அரசுகள் தக்காளி உள்ளிட்ட காய்கறிகளுக்கும் குறைந்தபட்ச ஆதார விலையை அறிவிக்க வேண்டும் என விவசாயிகள் கோரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளனர். மேலும் காய்கறிகளை பதப்படுத்துவதற்கான சேமிப்பு கிடங்குகளை அரசு ஏற்படுத்திக் கொடுக்க வேண்டுமென கோருகின்றனர்.
இந்நிலையில், சூளகிரி வட்டார பகுதிகளில் பயிரிடப்பட்ட தாக்காளிகள் விலை சரிவு காரணமாக அறுவடை செய்யப்படாமல் செடியிலே விட்டு வைத்து கால்நடைகளுக்கு உணவாக்கப்பட்ட சம்பவம் விவசாயிகள் மற்றும் பொதுமக்கள் இடையே பெரும் சோகத்தை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது.
தேனி மாவட்டம், குன்னூர் வைகை ஆற்றில் உள்ள உறை கிணறுகளில் நீர்மட்டம் சரிந்து வருவதால் கிராம புறங்களில் குடிநீர் தட்டுப்பாடு ஏற்படும் அபாயம் ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது.
தேனி மாவட்டம், ஆண்டிப்பட்டி அருகே உள்ள குன்னூர் வைகை ஆற்றில் சுமார் 100க்கும் மேற்பட்ட உறை கிணறுகள் அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. ஆண்டிபட்டி ஒன்றியத்தில் உள்ள 20க்கும் மேற்பட்ட ஊராட்சிகளுக்கு குன்னூர் வைகை ஆற்றில் அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ள இந்த உறை கிணறுகளிலிருந்தே கூட்டுக்குடிநீர் திட்டத்தின் மூலம் குடிநீர் விநியோகம் செய்யப்பட்டு வருகிறது. கடந்த ஆண்டு நல்ல மழை பெய்ததன் காரணமாக ஆற்றில் நீர் வரத்து ஏற்பட்டு உறை கிணறுகளில் நீர்மட்டம் உயர்ந்தது. இதனால் குடிநீர் பஞ்சமும் இல்லாமல் இருந்தது.
ஆனால் கடந்த சில மாதங்களாக வைகை நீர் பிடிப்பு பகுதிகளில் போதிய மழை இல்லாத காரணத்தால் உறை கிணறுகளில் நீர்மட்டம் சரிந்து கொண்டே வருகிறது. போதிய நீர் வரத்து இல்லாமல் தற்போது வைகை ஆறு வறண்டு வரும் நிலையில், முல்லைப் பெரியாறு அணையிலிருந்து சராசரியாக வினாடிக்கு 100 கன அடி தண்ணீர் மட்டும் திறக்கப்பட்டு வருகிறது.
குறைந்தளவு மட்டுமே தண்ணீர் திறக்கப்பட்டுள்ள நிலையில், ஆற்றின் கரையோர விவசாயிகள் மேட்டார் மூலம் சட்டவிரோதமாக நீரை விவசாயத்திற்க்கு பயன்படுத்தி வருவதாக மக்கள் குற்றம் சாட்டுகின்றனர்.
மேலும் குறைந்த நீர்வரத்தின் காரணமாக குன்னூர் வைகை ஆற்றில் அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ள உறை கிணறுகளின் நீர்மட்டம் தொடர்ந்து சரிந்து கொண்டே வருகிறது. இதேநிலை நீடித்தால் இனிவரும் நாட்களில் கடும் குடிநீர் பற்றாக்குறை ஏற்படும் அபாயம் உருவாகியுள்ளது. உறை கிணறுகளில் நீர்மட்டம் குறைந்து கொண்டே வரும் காரணத்தினால் கிராமப்புறப் பகுதிகளில் 15 நாட்களுக்கு ஒரு முறை மட்டுமே குடிநீர் விநியோகிக்கப்பட்டு வருகிறது. இதனால் கிராமப்புற பகுதிகளில் குடிநீர் தட்டுப்பாடு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது.
எனவே குடிநீர் தேவையை சமாளிக்க மாவட்ட நிர்வாகம் ஆழ்துளை கிணறு அமைத்தல் உள்ளிட்ட மாற்று நடவடிக்கைகளை எடுக்க வேண்டும் என்று பொதுமக்கள் கோரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளனர்.
