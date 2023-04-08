ராகுல் காந்தி தகுதி நீக்கம் மோடிக்கு எதிராக காங்கிரஸ் கறுப்பு கொடி ஆர்ப்பாட்டம் – காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் கைது….

பல்வேறு திட்டப்பணி
களை திறந்து வைப்பதற்
கா
க பிரதமர் மோடி சென்னை வந்தடைந்தார்.
சென்னை விமான நிலையத்தில்
கட்டப்பட்டுள்ள புதிய ஒருங்
கிணைந்த விமான முனையம், சென்னை
கோவை இடையே ‘வந்தே பாரத்’ தொடர் வண்டிசேவை உள்ளிட்ட பல்வேறு நலத் திட்டங்
களை தொடங்
கி வைப்பதற்
கா
க பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று தமிழ
கம் வரு
கை புரிந்தார்.
பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடியின் வரு
கையை ஒட்டி தலைந
கர் சென்னையில் 5 அடு
க்
கு பாது
காப்பு பலபடுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்நிலையில் தனி விமானம் மூலம், சென்னை விமான நிலையத்திற்
கு வரு
கை புரிந்த பிரதமர் மோடியை, தமிழ
க முதலமைச்சர் மு.
க.ஸ்டாலின், ஆளுநர் ஆர்.என்.ரவி உள்ளிட்டோர் சால்வை அணிவித்து வரவேற்றனர்.
இதனைத்தொடர்ந்து, சென்னை வந்தடைந்த பிரதமர் மோடியை வரவேற்பதற்
கா
க தமிழ
க அமைச்சர்
கள், திமு
க எம்பி
கனிமொழி, பாஜ
க மு
க்
கிய நிர்வா
கி
கள், எதிர்
கட்சித் தலைவர் எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி உள்ளிட்ட பலர் சென்னை விமான நிலையத்து
க்
கு வரு
கை தந்திருந்தது
குறிப்பிடத்த
க்
கது.
பிரதமர் மோடி சென்னை வருகையொட்டி மீனம்பாக்கம் விமான நிலையம் ஏழு அடுக்கு பாதுகாப்பிற்குள் கொண்டு வரப்பட்டுள்ளது. சென்னை விமான நிலையத்தில் விமான சேவைகள் மாற்றி அமைக்கப்பட்டு உள்ளன.விமான நிலைய மேம்பாலத்தில் செல்ல பகல் 2.50 மணியில் இருந்து 3.
பிரதமர் வரும் போது சென்னை விமான நிலையத்துக்கு செல்ல திட்டமிட்ட பயணிகள் முன்கூட்டியே சென்றடைய வேண்டும் என அறிவுறுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது.
விமான நிலையத்தில் புதிய முனையத்தை பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று மாலை திறக்க உள்ள நிலையில் விமான நிலையம் முழுவதும் பாதுகாப்பு வளையத்திற்குள் கொண்டுவரப்பட்டுள்ளது. விமான நிலையத்தில் 2400 கோடி மதிப்பில் ஒருங்கிணைந்த விமான நிலையங்கள் கட்டும் பணி நடந்து வருகிறது. மொத்தம்
2.36 லட்சம் சதுர மீட்டரில் இந்த புதிய முனையத்தின் முதல் கட்ட பணிகள் 1,260 கோடி ரூபாயில் முடிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர் இந்த முனையத்தை பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று மாலை திறந்து வைக்கிறார். இதனை அடுத்து சென்னை மீனம்பாக்கம் விமான நிலையம் முழுவதும் பாதுகாப்பு வளையத்திற்கு கொண்டுவரப்பட்டுள்ளது. சிறப்பு பாதுகாப்பு படை வீரர்கள் 30க்கும் மேற்பட்டவர்கள் டெல்லியில் இருந்து சென்னை வந்து பாதுகாப்பு பணியை ஒருங்கிணைத்து வருகின்றனர். விமான நிலையத்தில் பொதுவாக 450 க்கும் அதிகமான சி.எஸ்.ஐ.எப் எனப்படக்கூடிய துணை ராணுவத்தினர் பாதுகாப்பு பணியில் ஈடுபடுவார்கள். தற்போது கூடுதலாக 200 வீரர்கள் இன்று பணியில் அமர்த்தப்பட்டு உள்ளனர். விமான நிலையத்திற்குள் வரும் வாகனங்கள் பயணிகள் உடமைகள் என அனைத்தும் தீவிர சோதனைக்கு பிறகு அனுமதிக்கின்றனர்.
உள்நாட்டு மற்றும் பன்னாட்டு புறப்பாடு பகுதிக்கு ‘லிப்ட்’ வசதியை பயன்படுத்தி கொள்ளலாம்
சென்னை மீனம்பாக்கம் விமான நிலையத்தில் அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ள புதிய ஒருங்கிணைந்த முனைய கட்டிடத்தின் முதல் பகுதியை பிரதமர் மோடி திறந்து வைக்கிறார். முன்னதாக அவர், விமான நிலைய புதிய முனையத்தை சுற்றிப் பார்க்கிறார். இதனால் சென்னை விமான நிலையத்தில் விமான சேவைகள் மாற்றி அமைக்கப்பட்டு உள்ளன. உள்நாட்டு மற்றும் பன்னாட்டு புறப்பாடு முனையங்களுக்கு செல்லும் வாகனங்களுக்கு மேம்பாலத்தில் செல்ல பகல் 2.50 மணியில் இருந்து 3.
15 வரை சுமார் 25 நிமிடங்கள் தடை விதிக்கப்படுகிறது. அந்த நேரம் மேம்பால பாதை மூடப்படுகிறது. எனவே இந்த நேரத்தில் சென்னை விமான நிலையத்துக்கு செல்ல திட்டமிட்ட பயணிகள் முன்கூட்டியே சென்றடைய வேண்டும். பயணிகள் உள்நாட்டு மற்றும் பன்னாட்டு முனையங்களில் வருகை பகுதியில் இறங்கி, தரை வழியாக சென்று உள்நாட்டு மற்றும் பன்னாட்டு புறப்பாடு பகுதிக்கு ‘லிப்ட்’ வசதியை பயன்படுத்தி கொள்ளலாம். இந்த நேரத்தில் போக்குவரத்து மாற்றத்துக்கு பயணிகள் முழு ஒத்துழைப்பு வழங்கிட வேண்டும் என விமான நிலைய ஆணையம் அறிவுறுத்தி உள்ளது. பிரதமர் மோடி பல்லாவரம் வருவதையொட்டி ஜி.எஸ்.டி. சாலையில் பிற்பகல் முதல் கீழ்கண்டவாறு போக்குவரத்து மாற்றம் செய்யப்பட்டு உள்ளது. பல்லாவரத்தில் இருந்து சென்னை விமான நிலையம், கிண்டி மார்க்கமாக செல்லும் வாகன போக்குவரத்து அனைத்தும் தடை செய்யப்படுகிறது
பல்லாவரம் நோக்கி செல்லும் அனைத்து வாகனங்களும் தாம்பரம் மேம்பாலம் வழி
ஜி.எஸ்.டி. சாலையில் தாம்பரம், குரோம்பேட்டையில் இருந்து மீனம்பாக்கம், கிண்டி மார்க்கமாக செல்லும் வாகனங்கள் அனைத்தும் குரோம்பேட்டை மேம்பாலத்தில் இருந்து 200 அடி ரேடியல் சாலை வழியாக ஈச்சங்காடு சந்திப்பு, காமாட்சி மருத்துவமனை சந்திப்பு வழியாக வேளச்சேரி மார்க்கமாகவோ அல்லது துரைப்பாக்கம் மார்க்கமாகவோ சென்னைக்கு செல்லலாம். ஜி.எஸ்.டி. சாலையில் பெருங்களத்தூரில் இருந்து தாம்பரம். பல்லாவரம் நோக்கி செல்லும் அனைத்து வாகனங்களும் தாம்பரம் மேம்பாலம் வழியாக வலதுபுறம் திரும்பி வேளச்சேரி பிரதான சாலை வழியாக சேலையூர், சந்தோஷபுரம், பள்ளிக்கரணை வழியாக சென்னைக்கு செல்லலாம் எனவும் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது..
சென்னை வரும் பிரதமர் மோடியை முதல் அமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் சந்திக்க திட்டமிட்டிருப்பதாக செய்தி வெளியாகியுள்ளது.
2 ஆயிரத்து 467 கோடி ரூபாய் மதிப்பிலான புதிய விமான நிலைய முனையம் உள்பட பல்வேறு திட்டங்களை தொடங்கி வைப்பதற்காக பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி இன்று சென்னை வருகிறார். அவர் வருகையையொட்டி சென்னையில் 5 அடுக்கு காவல் துறை பாதுகாப்பு போடப்பட்டுள்ளது.
இந்த நிலையில், சென்னைக்கு வரும் பிரதமர் மோடியை முதல் அமைச்சர் மு.க ஸ்டாலின் சந்திக்க உள்ளார். இந்த சந்திப்பின் போது, நீட் தேர்வு விலக்கு, நிலக்கரி விவகாரம், கணினிமய ரம்மி தடை மசோதா, ஆளுநர் ஆர்.என்.ரவியின் செயல்பாடுகள் குறித்து பிரதமரிடம் மனு வழங்க உள்ளதாக கூறப்படுகிறது.
திருக்கோவிலூரில் திமுக புதிய உறுப்பினர் சேர்க்கை நிகழ்ச்சியில் அமைச்சர் பொன்முடி வழக்கம் போல் கட்சி நிர்வாகிகளை ஆவேசமாக பேசிய சம்பவம் பெரும் பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது.
திருக்கோவிலூர் சட்டமன்ற தொகுதிக்கு உட்பட்ட பல்வேறு இடங்களில் தமிழக உயர்கல்வித்துறை அமைச்சர் பொன்முடி தலைமையில் புதிய உறுப்பினர்கள் சேர்க்கும் நிகழ்ச்சி நடைபெற்றது. இந்த நிகழ்வின்போது திமுக தலைமை கழகத்தின் சார்பில் புதிய நிர்வாகிகளை பூத் குழு நிர்வாகிகளாக தேர்வு செய்ய வேண்டும் என கூறப்பட்டு இருந்தது.
ஆனால், திமுக நிர்வாகிகள் ஏற்கனவே பொறுப்பில் இருந்தவர்களையே பூத் குழு நிர்வாகிகளாக தேர்வு செய்யப்பட்டு அதற்கான படிவத்தை பூர்த்தி செய்து அமைச்சர் பொன்முடியிடம் வழங்கியுள்ளனர்.
இதனால் ஆத்திரமடைந்த அமைச்சர் பொன்முடி, படிவத்தை தூக்கி வீசி விட்டு புதிய நிர்வாகிகளை தேர்வு செய்ய வேண்டும் என கூறி பாதியிலே சென்றுள்ளார். இச்சம்பவம் திமுக நிர்வாகிகள் இடையேயும் பொதுமக்கள் இடையேயும் பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது.
முன்னதாகவே, பொதுவெளியில் திமுக அமைச்சர்கள் தொண்டர்களை கண்டபடி அடிப்பதும், தள்ளிவிடுவதும், மரியாதை குறைவாக நடத்துவதுமாக செய்திகள் வெளியாகி வரும் நிலையில், தற்போது பொன்முடி நிர்வாகிகளிடம் படிவத்தை தூக்கி வீசியது சற்று பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது.
Source: Malai Malar