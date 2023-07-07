”பீடுநடை போடுகிறது திராவிட மாடல் அரசு” – முதலமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின்!

// stackoverflow.com/questions/123999/how-to-tell-if-a-dom-element-is-visible-in-the-current-viewport

function isElementInViewport(el) {

//special bonus for those using jQuery

if (typeof jQuery === “function” && el instanceof jQuery) {

el = el[0];

}

var rect = el.getBoundingClientRect();

return (

rect.top >= 0 &&

rect.left >= 0 &&

rect.bottom <= (window.innerHeight || document.documentElement.clientHeight) && /*or $(window).height() */

rect.right <= (window.innerWidth || document.documentElement.clientWidth) /*or $(window).width() */

);

}

// click-to-scroll behavior

$(“.anchor”).click(function(e) {

e.preventDefault();

var section = this.href;

var sectionClean = section.substring(section.indexOf(“#”));

$(“html, body”).animate({

scrollTop: $(sectionClean).offset().top

}, 1000, function() {

window.location.hash = sectionClean;

});

});

// listen for the scroll event

$(document).on(“scroll”, function() {

console.log(“onscroll event fired…”);

// check if the anchor elements are visible

$(“.anchor”).each(function(idx, el) {

if (isElementInViewport(el)) {

// update the URL hash

if (window.history.pushState) {

var urlHash = “” + $(el).attr(“id”);

window.history.pushState(null, null, urlHash);

}

}

});

});

</script>

// stackoverflow.com/questions/123999/how-to-tell-if-a-dom-element-is-visible-in-the-current-viewport

function isElementInViewport(el) {

//special bonus for those using jQuery

if (typeof jQuery === “function” && el instanceof jQuery) {

el = el[0];

}

var rect = el.getBoundingClientRect();

return (

rect.top >= 0 &&

rect.left >= 0 &&

rect.bottom <= (window.innerHeight || document.documentElement.clientHeight) && /*or $(window).height() */

rect.right <= (window.innerWidth || document.documentElement.clientWidth) /*or $(window).width() */

);

}

// click-to-scroll behavior

$(“.anchor”).click(function(e) {

e.preventDefault();

var section = this.href;

var sectionClean = section.substring(section.indexOf(“#”));

$(“html, body”).animate({

scrollTop: $(sectionClean).offset().top

}, 1000, function() {

window.location.hash = sectionClean;

});

});

// listen for the scroll event

$(document).on(“scroll”, function() {

console.log(“onscroll event fired…”);

// check if the anchor elements are visible

$(“.anchor”).each(function(idx, el) {

if (isElementInViewport(el)) {

// update the URL hash

if (window.history.pushState) {

var urlHash = “” + $(el).attr(“id”);

window.history.pushState(null, null, urlHash);

}

}

});

});

</script>

// stackoverflow.com/questions/123999/how-to-tell-if-a-dom-element-is-visible-in-the-current-viewport

function isElementInViewport(el) {

//special bonus for those using jQuery

if (typeof jQuery === “function” && el instanceof jQuery) {

el = el[0];

}

var rect = el.getBoundingClientRect();

return (

rect.top >= 0 &&

rect.left >= 0 &&

rect.bottom <= (window.innerHeight || document.documentElement.clientHeight) && /*or $(window).height() */

rect.right <= (window.innerWidth || document.documentElement.clientWidth) /*or $(window).width() */

);

}

// click-to-scroll behavior

$(“.anchor”).click(function(e) {

e.preventDefault();

var section = this.href;

var sectionClean = section.substring(section.indexOf(“#”));

$(“html, body”).animate({

scrollTop: $(sectionClean).offset().top

}, 1000, function() {

window.location.hash = sectionClean;

});

});

// listen for the scroll event

$(document).on(“scroll”, function() {

console.log(“onscroll event fired…”);

// check if the anchor elements are visible

$(“.anchor”).each(function(idx, el) {

if (isElementInViewport(el)) {

// update the URL hash

if (window.history.pushState) {

var urlHash = “” + $(el).attr(“id”);

window.history.pushState(null, null, urlHash);

}

}

});

});

</script>

// stackoverflow.com/questions/123999/how-to-tell-if-a-dom-element-is-visible-in-the-current-viewport

function isElementInViewport(el) {

//special bonus for those using jQuery

if (typeof jQuery === “function” && el instanceof jQuery) {

el = el[0];

}

var rect = el.getBoundingClientRect();

return (

rect.top >= 0 &&

rect.left >= 0 &&

rect.bottom <= (window.innerHeight || document.documentElement.clientHeight) && /*or $(window).height() */

rect.right <= (window.innerWidth || document.documentElement.clientWidth) /*or $(window).width() */

);

}

// click-to-scroll behavior

$(“.anchor”).click(function(e) {

e.preventDefault();

var section = this.href;

var sectionClean = section.substring(section.indexOf(“#”));

$(“html, body”).animate({

scrollTop: $(sectionClean).offset().top

}, 1000, function() {

window.location.hash = sectionClean;

});

});

// listen for the scroll event

$(document).on(“scroll”, function() {

console.log(“onscroll event fired…”);

// check if the anchor elements are visible

$(“.anchor”).each(function(idx, el) {

if (isElementInViewport(el)) {

// update the URL hash

if (window.history.pushState) {

var urlHash = “” + $(el).attr(“id”);

window.history.pushState(null, null, urlHash);

}

}

});

});

</script>

// stackoverflow.com/questions/123999/how-to-tell-if-a-dom-element-is-visible-in-the-current-viewport

function isElementInViewport(el) {

//special bonus for those using jQuery

if (typeof jQuery === “function” && el instanceof jQuery) {

el = el[0];

}

var rect = el.getBoundingClientRect();

return (

rect.top >= 0 &&

rect.left >= 0 &&

rect.bottom <= (window.innerHeight || document.documentElement.clientHeight) && /*or $(window).height() */

rect.right <= (window.innerWidth || document.documentElement.clientWidth) /*or $(window).width() */

);

}

// click-to-scroll behavior

$(“.anchor”).click(function(e) {

e.preventDefault();

var section = this.href;

var sectionClean = section.substring(section.indexOf(“#”));

$(“html, body”).animate({

scrollTop: $(sectionClean).offset().top

}, 1000, function() {

window.location.hash = sectionClean;

});

});

// listen for the scroll event

$(document).on(“scroll”, function() {

console.log(“onscroll event fired…”);

// check if the anchor elements are visible

$(“.anchor”).each(function(idx, el) {

if (isElementInViewport(el)) {

// update the URL hash

if (window.history.pushState) {

var urlHash = “” + $(el).attr(“id”);

window.history.pushState(null, null, urlHash);

}

}

});

});

</script>