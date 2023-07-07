”பீடுநடை போடுகிறது திராவிட மாடல் அரசு” – முதலமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின்!

தமிழ்நாட்டில் சாதி வேறுபாடுகளை போக்குவதே இலக்கு என முதலமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
சென்னை ராஜா அண்ணாமலைபுரத்தில் உள்ள கபாலீஸ்வரர் கற்பகாம்பாள் திருமண மண்டபத்தில் இந்து அறநிலையத்துறை திருக்கோயில்கள் சார்பில் 34 இணைகளுக்கு திருமண விழா நடைபெற்றது. இந்த விழாவில், முதலமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் கலந்துகொண்டு 34 இணைகளுக்கு மங்கல நாண் வழங்கி திருமணத்தை நடத்தி வைத்தார்.
பின்னர் மேடையில் சிறப்புரையாற்றிய முதலமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின், தமிழ்நாட்டில் இந்து சமய அறநிலையத்துறை மிகச் சிறப்பாக செயல்பட்டு வருவதாக கூறினார். 3 ஆயிரத்து 986 கோயில்களில் திருப்பணிகள் மேற்கொள்ள வல்லுநர் குழு அனுமதி அளித்துள்ளது எனவும், இந்த நிதி ஆண்டில் மட்டும் 5 ஆயிரத்து 78 கோயில்களில் திருப்பணிகள் நடைபெற உள்ளன என்றும் தெரிவித்தார்.
இதையும் படிக்க : ராகுல்காந்தியின் இரண்டாண்டு சிறைதண்டனை உறுதி…தடை விதிக்க நீதிமன்றம் மறுப்பு!
தொடர்ந்து பேசிய அவர், எல்லோருக்கும் எல்லாம் என்ற அடிப்டையில் திராவிட மாடல் அரசு செயல்பட்டு வருகிறது என பெருமிதம் தெரிவித்தார். திராவிட மாடல் அரசின் திட்டங்களை மற்ற மாநிலங்கள் பின்பற்றத் தொடங்கியுள்ளதாகவும், கல்வி, பொருளாதாரம், சமயம், சமூகம் என அனைத்தும் அனைவருக்கும் கிடைக்க வேண்டும் என்ற கொள்கையுடனும் திராவிட மாடல் அரசு பீடுநடை போடுவதாக தெரிவித்தார்.
அனைத்து சாதியினரும் அர்ச்சகராகலாம் என்ற திட்டத்தை கொண்டு வந்தது திமுக அரசு எனவும், எந்த மனிதரையும் சாதியின் பெயரால் தள்ளி வைக்ககூடாது என்றும் அவர் தெரிவித்தார். பிறக்கும் குழந்தைகளுக்கு தமிழ்ப் பெயர் சூட்டி தமிழ் உணர்வை குழந்தைகளுக்கு ஊட்டுங்கள் எனவும், பாரதிதாசன் கூறியது போல் வீட்டிற்கு விளக்காய் இருந்து பாடுபடுங்கள் என்றும் பிரதமர் கேட்டுக்கொண்டார்.
“பொது சிவில் சட்டத்தை அதிமுக தொடர்ந்து எதிர்க்கும்” என முன்னாள் அமைச்சர் ஜெயக்குமார் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
இரட்டை மலை சீனிவாசனின் 164 வது பிறந்த நாளை முன்னிட்டு சென்னை, கிண்டி காந்தி மண்டப வளாகத்தில் அமைந்துள்ள அவரது திருவுருவச் சிலைக்கு அதிமுக சார்பில் முன்னாள் அமைச்சர் ஜெயகுமார் மாலை அணிவித்து மலர் தூவி மரியாதை செலுத்தினார்.
பின்னர் செய்தியாளர்களுக்கு பேட்டியளித்த அவர், அமைச்சர் பதவி என்பது குறிப்பிட்ட துறையை கவனித்துக் கொள்வதற்காக வழங்கப்படுவது. ஆனால் அமலாக்கத்துறையால் கைது செய்யப்பட்ட செந்தில் பாலாஜி இலாகா இல்லாத அமைச்சராக தொடர்வார் என அறிவிக்கப்பட்டது மக்களின் வரிப்பணத்தை வீணடிப்பதாகும். ஆளும் திமுகவினர் அமைச்சர் பதவியை ஒரு கவசமாக பயன்படுத்துகின்றனர் என குற்றம் சாட்டினார். மேலும், இதனை திசைத் திருப்புவதற்காக அதிமுகவினர் மீது ஊழல் குற்றச்சாட்டுகள் முன்வைக்கபடுகிறது. அதிமுக முன்னாள் அமைச்சர்களை கழக பணி செய்யவிடாமல் தடுக்கும் நோக்கில், அரசியல் காழ்ப்புணர்ச்சியோடு அவசர கோலத்தில் கடிதங்களை அனுப்பினால், ஆளுநர் கண்ணை கட்டிக்கொண்டா கையெழுத்து போடுவார் என கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.
2019 ஆம் ஆண்டு மக்களவை தேர்தலில் தேனி தொகுதியல் ஓபி ரவீந்தரநாத் பெற்ற வெற்றி செல்லாது என உயர்நீதி மன்றம் நேற்று அளித்த தீர்ப்பு குறித்து செய்தியாளர்கள் எழுப்பி கேள்விக்கு பதிலளித்த அவர், எங்கள் கட்சிக்கும் ஓபி ரவீந்தரநாத்துக்கும் சம்பந்தம் இல்லை.
தொடர்ந்து பேசிய ஜெயக்குமார், இதற்கு முன்னர் பொது சிவில் சட்டத்தை அதிமுக எதிர்த்திருக்கிறது. இந்த ந நிலைப்பாட்டிலிருந்து யாருக்காகவும் அதிமுக பின்வாங்காது என தெரிவித்தார்.
இதையும் படிக்க:புதியவர்களுக்கு அதிக வாய்ப்பு – புதுப்பிக்கப்பட்ட திமுக இளைஞரணி!
திமுக இளைஞரணிக்கு 609 புதிய நிர்வாகிகளை நியமனம் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.
கடந்த ஆண்டு டிசம்பர் 12 ஆம் தேதி (12-12-2022) திமுக இளைஞரணி நிர்வாகிகளை தேர்வு செய்வதற்காக அறிவிப்பு வெளயிடப்பட்டது. இதற்கு மொத்தம் 4,158 பேர் விண்ணப்பித்திருந்தனர்.
இதில் நிர்வாகிகளை தேர்ந்தெடுக்க தமிழ்நாட்டின் 9 மண்டலங்களில் நேர்காணல்கள் நடத்தப்பட்டன. இளைஞரணி நிர்வாகிகளை தேர்ந்தெடுப்பதில் கால தாமதம் ஏற்பட்டதை முதலமைச்சர் சுட்டிக் காட்டியிருந்தார். இந்நிலையில் சரியான நபர்களைத் தேர்ந்தெடுப்பதற்கான ஆய்வுப் பணியே கால தாமதத்திற்கான காரணம் எனவும் நிர்வாகிகளைத் தேர்ந்தெடுக்கும் பணி அதிக காலத்தை எடுத்தது நேர்காணலை மட்டும் கருத்தில் கொள்ளாமல், களப்பணியும் ஆய்வுக்கு உட்படுத்தப்பட்டதால்தான் என தேர்வுக்குழு சார்பில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இதில் எந்தெந்த மாவட்டங்களில் அணியை மேலும் பலப்படுத்த வேண்டியுள்ளது என்பதற்கு தனிக் கவனம் கொடுக்கப்பட்டதாகவும் கூறப்பட்டுள்ளது.
இதில் மொத்தம் 609 நிர்வாகிகள் தேர்வு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளதாகவும், தேர்வு செய்யப்பட்ட நிர்வாகிகளில் மாவட்ட செயலாளர்களின் வாரிசுகள் இல்லை எனவும் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
நீண்டகாலமாக அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் பணியாற்றுகிறவர்களுக்கு முன்னுரிமை அளிக்கப்பட்டதாகவும் எந்த சிபாரிசையும், அழுத்தத்தையும் ஏற்காமல், நிர்வாகிககளை தேர்வு செய்யும் முடிவு எடுக்கப்பட்டதாகவும் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
இதையும் படிக்க:ராகுல்காந்தியின் இரண்டாண்டு சிறைதண்டனை உறுதி…தடை விதிக்க நீதிமன்றம் மறுப்பு!
கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாவட்டம் சங்கராபுரம் அருகே பட்டியலின மக்கள் கடந்த-20 ஆண்டுகளாக பயன்படுத்தி வந்த வழித்தடத்தை தடுக்கும் விதமாக மாற்று சமூகத்தைச் சேர்ந்த ஒருவர் சுவர் எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.
கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாவட்டம் சங்கராபுரம் அருகே உள்ள மாத்தூர் கிராமத்தில் 500க்கும் மேற்பட்ட பட்டியலின மக்கள் வசித்து வருகின்றனர். இந்நிலையில் சுமார் 20 வருடங்களுக்கு மேலாக பட்டியலின மக்கள் சென்று வந்த வழித்தடத்தை அதே கிராமத்தில் வசித்து வரும் மாற்று சமூகத்தைச் சேர்ந்த ஒருவர், பட்டியலின மக்கள் நடந்து செல்லும் வழி பாதையை தடுத்து நிறுத்தும் விதமாக தடுப்பு சுவர் கட்டி உள்ளார்.
இந்நிலையில் கடந்த 20 ஆண்டுகளாக பட்டியல் இன மக்கள் தங்களுடைய அன்றாட தேவைக்காக வெளியூர் செல்ல வேண்டுமென்றாலும் இந்த வழித்தடத்தையே கடந்த 20 ஆண்டுகளாக பயன்படுத்தி வந்துள்ளனர். இந்நிலையில் ‘பட்டியலின மக்கள் மாற்று சமூகத்தைச் சார்ந்த மக்கள் வசிக்கும் பகுதியில் செல்லக்கூடாது’ என இந்த தடுப்பு சுவர் கட்டப்பட்டுள்ளதாகவும், பட்டியல் இன மக்கள் தொடர்ந்து குற்றம் சாட்டி வருகின்றனர். அதுமட்டுமல்லாமல் இந்த வழித்தடத்தில் சென்றால் தான் ஊராட்சி ஒன்றிய தொடக்கப்பள்ளி, அரசு உயர்நிலைப் பள்ளி, ஊராட்சி மன்ற ஊராட்சி அலுவலகம், கிராம நிர்வாக அலுவலகம் ஆகியவற்றிற்கு இந்த வழித்தடத்தை தாண்டி தான் செல்ல வேண்டிய நிலை உள்ளது. தொடக்கப்பள்ளி, உயர்நிலைப்பள்ளி பயிலும் மாணவ மாணவிகள் இந்த வழித்தடத்தில் செல்லாமல் மாற்றுவழித் தடத்தில் சென்றால் வெகுதூரம் சுற்றி சென்று வருவதாகவும் கூறப்படுகிறது.
மேலும் சாதிய மோதலை ஏற்படுத்தும் வகையில் இந்த சுவர் எழுப்பப் பட்டுள்ளதாகவும் இதனால் இரு சமூக மக்களிடையே மோதல் ஏற்பட அதிக வாய்ப்புள்ளது எனவும் கூறப்படுகிறது. இது ஒரு தீண்டாமை சுவர் போல் உள்ளதால் உடனடியாக இந்த சுவற்றை அகற்ற வேண்டும் என அப்பகுதி சார்ந்த 200க்கும் மேற்பட்ட பட்டியலின மக்கள் கல்வராயன் மலையில் இருந்து கள்ளக்குறிச்சி செல்லும் சாலையில் சுமார் ஒரு மணி நேரத்திற்கு மேலாக சாலை மறியல் ஈடுபட்டு வருகின்றனர். இதனால் அப்பகுதியில் பெரும் பரபரப்பும் பதட்டமான சூழலும் நிலவி வருவதால் அசம்பாவிதங்களை நடைபெறாமல் இருக்க கச்சராபாளையம் காவல் ஆய்வாளர் பாலகிருஷ்ணன் தலைமையில் காவல் துறையினர் குவிக்கப்பட்டு வருகின்றனர்
இதையும் படிக்க:இது தக்காளிக்காக சேர்ந்த கூட்டம்!
திண்டுக்கல் அருகே நடைபெற்ற பொதுக்கூட்டத்தில், கலந்துகொண்ட நாம் தமிழர் கட்சியின் ஒருங்கிணைப்பாளர், இயற்கை வளங்கள் சுரண்டப்பட்டு கடத்தப்படுவதாக குற்றம்சாட்டியுள்ளார்.
திண்டுக்கல் மாவட்டம் ஒட்டன்சத்திரத்தில், நாம் தமிழர் கட்சி சார்பில் “தாயே பூமி தாயே” என்ற தலைப்பில் மாபெரும் பொதுக்கூட்டம் நடைபெற்றது.
இந்த பொதுக்கூட்டத்தில் கலந்து கொண்டு சிறப்புரையாற்றிய அக்கட்சியின் ஒருங்கிணைப்பாளர் சீமான், ஒரு தாய் உயிருடன் இருக்கும் போதே கண், இதயம், நுரையீரல் போன்ற உடலுறுப்புகளை எவனாவது கூறு போட்டு விற்பானா? ஆனால் மலையை உடைத்து, விற்றுக்கொண்டிருக்கிறார்கள் இந்த ஆட்சியாளர்கள், என குற்றம் சாட்டியுள்ளார்.
மேலும், மலைகளை கூறு போட்டு விற்பதால், இன்னும் பதினைந்து ஆண்டுகளில் பருவமழை பொழியாமல் பாலைவனமாக மாறி பசி, பஞ்சம், பட்டினி ஏற்பட்டு அனைவரும் சாக போகிறோம் என ஆதங்கத்துடன் பேசியுள்ளார்.
மேலும் பேசிய அவர் ஸ்டாலின் எதிர் கட்சி தலைவராக இருக்கும் போது வாங்கிய மனுக்களை விட, அதிகமான மனுக்களை இந்த 15 நாட்களில் நான் வாங்கியுள்ளேன். இதில் இருந்து என்ன புரிகிறது என்றால் ஒரு பிரச்சனையும் தீரவில்லை, புதிய பிரச்சனைகள் தான் உருவாகிறது என்று குற்றம் சாட்டியுள்ளார்.
malaimurasu.com/CB-Rathakrishnan-spoke-about-covid-19-medicines" title=""கோவிட் மருந்துகளை, இந்தியா இலவசமாக வழங்கியுள்ளது", ஜார்கண்ட் ஆளுநர் சி.பி.ஆர் பெருமிதம்!" target="_blank" rel="noopener">"கோவிட் மருந்துகளை, இந்தியா இலவசமாக வழங்கியுள்ளது", ஜார்கண்ட் ஆளுநர் சி.பி.ஆர் பெருமிதம்!
கோவையில் நடைபெற்ற விழாவில் கலந்துகொண்ட ஜார்கண்ட் ஆளுநர் சி.பி.ராதாகிருஷ்ணன், பாஜக மாநில தலைவர் அண்ணாமலையை, புகழ்ந்து பேசியுள்ளார்.
கோவை கே.எம்.சி.எச். மருத்துவமனை சார்பில், ஜார்கண்ட் ஆளுநர் சி.பி.ராதாகிருஷ்ணனுக்கு பாராட்டுவிழா மற்றும் பிரதமர் நிவாரண நிதிக்கு ரூபாய் 2.11 கோடி நிதி வழங்கும் விழா நடைபெற்ற்றுள்ளது. இந்த நிகழ்வில் சிறப்பு விருந்தினராக தமிழ்நாடு பாரதிய ஜனதா கட்சியின் மாநில தலைவர் அண்ணாமலையும் கலந்து கொண்டுள்ளார்.
இந்த நிகழ்வில் அண்ணாமலை பேசியபோது, கொங்கின் பெருமையை உயர்திய சி.பி.ஆர்.
ஆளுநரை கவுரவப்படுத்துவது எங்கள் ஒவ்வொருவரையும் கவுரவப்படுத்துவது போன்றது எனக் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.
இதையடுத்து பேசிய ஆளுநர் சி.பி. ராதாகிருஷ்ணன், தமிழகத்தில் இரண்டு பேர்தான் எமனை வென்றவர்கள். ஒன்று எம்.ஜி.ஆர் ,மற்றொருவர் கே.எம் சி எச் மருத்துவமனை நிறுவனர் நல்லா பழனிசாமி, எனக் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.
மேலும், அண்ணாமலை, தமது 35-வது வயதில் ஐபிஎஸ் பணியை துறந்து, தற்போது தமிழ்நாட்டில் ஆளுங்கட்சிக்கு எதிராக குரல் கொடுத்து வருவதாக புகழாரம் சூட்டியுள்ளார். இதை அரசியலுக்காக சொல்லவில்லை, எனவும் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.
மேலும், கோவிட்டுக்கு மருந்து இல்லாத சூழலில் எண்ணற்ற ஏழை நாடுகளுக்கு முதல் முதலாக இந்தியாவிலிருந்து கோவிட் தடுப்பூசி அன்பளிப்பாக அனுப்பப்பட்டது, எனப் பெருமிதத்துடன் பேசியுள்ளார்.
இதையும் படிக்க: "தூரிகையாக மாறிய கிரிக்கெட் பேட்" – தோனியை வரைந்து ஓவியர் அசத்தல்!
Source: Malai Malar