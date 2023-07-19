வங்கிகள் தனியார் மயம்; “அரசு வங்கிகள் திட்டமிட்டே முடக்கப்படுகின்றன” வங்கி ஊழியர் சம்மேளனம்!

விலைவாசி உயர்வை கண்டித்து தமிழ்நாடு முழுவதும் அதிமுக சார்பில் நாளை ஆர்ப்பாட்டம் நடைபெறும் என முன்னாள் அமைச்சர் ஜெயக்குமார் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
சென்னை ராயபுரத்தில் மதுரை எழுச்சி மாநாடு தொடர்பாக ஆலோசனை கூட்டம் நடைபெற்றது. இதில் முன்னாள் அமைச்சர் ஜெயக்குமார் உள்ளிட்ட நிர்வாகிகள் பங்கேற்றனர். தொடர்ந்து செய்தியாளர்களிடம் பேசிய ஜெயக்குமார், அமைச்சர் பொன்முடியிடம் இருந்து அமலாக்கத்துறையினர் கைப்பற்றிய பணம், ஆவணங்கள் மிக குறைவானது என விமர்சித்த அவர், எப்பொழுது கைதாவோம் என்ற பயம் பொன்முடிக்கு அதிகம் உள்ளதால் அவர் தூக்கமில்லாமல் இருப்பதாக கிண்டலடித்தார்.
தொடர்ந்து பேசிய அவர், தக்காளி உள்ளிட்ட அத்தியாவசியப் பொருட்களின் விலை உயர்ந்துள்ளதை பற்றி திமுக அரசு கவலைப்படவில்லை என குற்றம்சாட்டினார். செந்தில்பாலாஜி சிறையில் அடைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளார், ஆனால் அமைச்சரவையில் இருந்து ஏன் நீக்கப்படவில்லை எனவும், வீட்டில் இருப்பது போன்ற வசதிகள் வழங்கப்படுவது ஏன் எனவும் ஜெயக்குமார் கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.
பெரும் எதிர்ப்புகளுக்கு இடையேயும் சித்தூர் – தட்சூர் ஆறு வழிச்சாலை அமைக்கும் திட்ட முதற்கட்ட பணிகளுக்கு மத்திய அரசு வனத்துறை மற்றும் சுற்றுச்சூழல் அனுமதியை வழங்கியுள்ளது.
பாரத்மாலா பரியோஜனா திட்டத்தின் கீழ் தேசிய நெடுஞ்சாலைகள் ஆணையம் ஆந்திர மாநிலத்தின் சித்தூர் மாவட்டத்திலிருந்து தமிழ்நாட்டின் திருவள்ளூர் மாவட்டத்தில் உள்ள தட்சூர் வரைக்குமான 126 கிலோமீட்டர் தூரத்திற்கு NH – 716B நெடுஞ்சாலையில் ஆறு வழிச்சாலை அமைக்க திட்டமிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.
தமிழ்நாட்டிற்கு வடக்கேயுள்ள மாநிலங்களிலிந்து சென்னைக்கு அருகிலுள்ள எண்ணூர் மற்றும் காட்டுப்பள்ளி துறைமுகங்களுக்கு சரக்கு வாகனங்கள் வேகமாகவும் நெரிசலின்றியும் வருவதற்காக இச்சாலை அமைக்கப்படுவதாக தேசிய நெடுஞ்சாலைகள் ஆணையம் தெரிவித்திருந்தது.
இந்தச் சாலை ஆந்திராவில் 82 கிலோமீட்டரும் தமிழ்நாட்டில் 44 கிலோமீட்டர் தூரமும் பயணிக்கவுள்ளது. ஆந்திர மாநிலம் சித்தூரில் தொடங்கும் இந்தச் சாலை ஸ்ரீரங்கராஜபுரம், நகரி, விஜயாபுரம் வழியே தமிழ்நாட்டில் திருவள்ளூர் மாவட்டத்தின் பள்ளிப்பட்டு, ஊத்துக்கோட்டை, பொன்னேரி வழியாக தட்சூரில் ஏற்கெனவே சென்னை சுற்றுவட்டச் சாலை அமைக்க திட்டமிடப்பட்டுள்ள இடத்தில் இணைகிறது.
கடந்த 2018 முதல் தொடங்கப்பட்ட இந்த திட்டத்திற்கு பூவுலகின் நண்பர்கள் உள்ளிட்ட சுற்றுச்சூழல் ஆர்வலர்கள், அப்பகுதி விவசாயிகள் கடும் எதிர்ப்பு தெரிவித்திருந்தனர். மேலும் ஓய்வு பெற்ற நீதிபதி மார்கண்டேய கட்ஜூ விவசாயிகளின் வாழ்வாதாரத்தை பறிக்கும் இந்த ஆறு வழி சாலை திட்டத்திற்கு சட்டப்படி உயர் நீதிமன்றத்தில் வழக்கு தொடரப் போவதாகதாகவும் தெரிவித்திருந்தார்
மேலும், இச்சாலையால் அதானியின் காட்டுப்பள்ளித் துறைமுகத்திற்குத் தான் பலன் கிடைக்குமே தவிர விவசாயிகளுக்கு எவ்வித பலனும் கிடையாது என்ற எதிர்ப்பும் எழுந்தது. இந்த நிலையில் பொதுமக்கள் மற்றும் விவசாயிகளின் கடும் எதிர்ப்பையும் மீறி, இத்திட்டத்திற்கான முதற்கட்ட திட்ட பணிகளை துவக்குவதற்கான சுற்றுச்சூழல் மற்றும் வனத்துறை அனுமதியை மத்திய அரசு வழங்கியுள்ளது.
குறிப்பாக திருவள்ளூர் மாவட்டம் நெடியம் காப்புக்காட்டில் 10.6103 ஹெக்டர் வனப்பகுதி மற்றும் திருமலைராஜூபேட்டை காப்புகாட்டில் 3.4186 ஹெக்டர் பகுதியில் அமைக்கப்பட உள்ள சித்தூர் முதல் தட்ச்சூர் ரோடு வரையில் 6 வழி சாலை அமைப்பதற்கு திருவள்ளூர் வன பகுதிகளில் 14.029 ஹெக்டோர் வன நிலம் மாற்றுப் பாதைக்காக முதற்கட்ட பணிகளுக்காக வனத்துறை அனுமதி வழங்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
மேலும் பாரத்மாலா பிரயோஜனா திட்டத்தின் கீழ் சுற்றுச்சூழல் தாக்க மதிப்பிட்டு அறிக்கை அடிப்படையில் சித்தூர் முதல் தட்சூர் வரையிலான ஆறு வழிச்சாலைக்கு சுற்றுச்சூழல் அனுமதியும் வழங்கப்பட்டுள்ளது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.
கீரமங்கலம் அருகே தென்னை மட்டையில் இருந்து நார் பிரிக்கும் இயந்திரத்தில் மாட்டி ராஜஸ்தான் மாநிலத்தைச் சேர்ந்த கூலித் தொழிலாளி இளைஞர் உயிரிழிந்த சம்பவம் சோகத்தை ஏற்படுத்தி உள்ளது.
புதுக்கோட்டை மாவட்டம் கீரமங்கலம் அருகே உள்ள செரியலூர் கரம்பக்காடு பகுதியில் ரவி என்பவருக்குச் சொந்தமான கயிறு ஆலை மற்றும் தென்னை மட்டையில் இருந்து நார் பிரித்தெடுக்கும் ஆலை ஆகியவை செயல்பட்டு வருகின்றன. இந்த ஆலையில் 35 வட மாநிலத் தொழிலாளர்கள் உட்பட 100க்கும் மேற்பட்டோர் பணிபுரிந்து வருகின்றனர்.
இந்த நிலையில் நேற்று இரவு நேரத்தில் பணியில் ஈடுபட்டிருந்த ராஜஸ்தான் மாநிலத்தைச் சேர்ந்த பெரோஸ் கடாட் (32) என் இளைஞர் தென்னை மட்டையில் இருந்து நார் பிரித்தெடுக்கும் இயந்திரத்தில் பணியில் ஈடுபட்டிருந்த போது எதிர்பாராத விதமாக இயந்திரத்தினுள் மாறியதாக கூறப்படுகிறது.
இரவு நேரத்தில் பணியில் இருந்த சக ஊழியர்கள் அனைவரும் காதில் ப்ளூடூத் இயந்திரத்தின் மூலம் பாடல்களைக் கேட்டுக் கொண்டு பணியில் இருந்ததாகவும், அதனால் அவர் இயந்திரத்தில் மாட்டியது யாருக்கும் கேட்கவில்லை எனவும் ஊழியர்கள் கூறும் நிலையில், இயந்திரத்தில் மாட்டிய பெரோஸ் கை துண்டாகியதோடு கழுத்திலும் காயமடைந்து சம்பவ இடத்திலேயே உயிரிழந்துள்ளார். சற்று நேரம் கழித்து பணியில் இருந்த சக ஊழியர் பார்த்த போது பெரோஸ் இயந்திரத்திலேயே உயிரிழந்த நிலையில் கிடந்துள்ளார்.
இதனையடுத்து தகவல் அறிந்து சம்பவ இடத்திற்கு வந்த ஆலை உரிமையாளர் மற்றும் கீரமங்கலம் காவல் துறையினர் பெரோஸின் உடலை மீட்டு அறந்தாங்கி அரசுத் தலைமை மருத்துவமனைக்கு உடற்கூறாய்வுக்காக அனுப்பி வைத்தனர்.
மேலும், இதுகுறித்து கீரமங்கலம் காவல் துறையினர் வழக்குப்பதிவு செய்து விசாரணை மேற்கொண்டு வருகின்றனர்.
எதிர்க்கட்சி கூட்டணி ஆலோசனை கூட்டத்தில் கலந்து கொள்ள பெங்களூர் சென்ற முதலமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் காவிரி நீர் விவகாரத்தில் கர்நாடக அரசிடம் கோரிக்கை வைக்காதது கண்டிக்கத்தக்கது என டிடிவி தினகரன் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
இதுத் தொடர்பாக தனது டிவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பதிவிட்டுள்ள அவர், எதிர் கட்சிகளின் ஆலோசனைக் கூட்டத்தில் கலந்துகொள்வதற்காக கடந்த இரண்டு நாட்களாக பெங்களூருவில் இருந்த முதலமைச்சர் திரு.மு.க.ஸ்டாலின், காவிரி டெல்டாவில் நெற்பயிர்களை பாதுகாக்க தண்ணீரை திறந்து விடும்படி கர்நாடகா அரசிடம் எந்தவித கோரிக்கையும் விடுக்காமல் திரும்பியிருப்பது வன்மையாகக் கண்டிக்கத்தக்கது எனக் கூறியுள்ளார்.
கர்நாடகா மாநிலத்தில் உள்ள அணைகள் அனைத்தும் நிரம்பி வழிந்தபோதிலும் காவிரி நடுவர் மன்றத் தீர்ப்பின்படி தமிழ்நாட்டுக்கு தர வேண்டிய தண்ணீரை தராமல் அடம்பிடிக்கும் கர்நாடகாவின் விருந்தோம்பலில் மகிழ்ந்த திமுக தலைவருக்கு, டெல்டா பாசன விவசாயிகளின் நிலை பற்றி கவலை இல்லையா? என கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.
மேலும், டெல்லி சட்டத்திருத்தத்துக்கு ஆதரவு தந்தால் மட்டுமே கூட்டணிப் பேச்சுவார்த்தைக்கு வருவேன் என டெல்லி முதலமைச்சர் அரவிந்த் கெஜ்ரிவால் நிபந்தனை விதித்ததை சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ள அவர், சொந்த மாநிலத்தின் நலனுக்காக அரவிந்த் கெஜ்ரிவால் குரல் கொடுத்ததைப் போல திமுக தலைவர் குரல் கொடுக்கத் தவறியது ஏன்? என கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.
மேலும், பெங்களூரு விமானநிலையத்துக்கே வந்து தன்னை வரவேற்ற துணை முதலமைச்சரும் நீர்ப்பாசனத்துறை அமைச்சருமான டி.கே.
சிவக்குமாரிடம் மரியாதை நிமித்தமாகவாவது காவிரியில் தண்ணீர் திறந்துவிடுங்கள் என்று கோரிக்கைவைக்கத் தவறியது ஏன் ? என கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ள டிடிவி தினகரன், டெல்டா விவசாயிகள் தவிப்பது பற்றி கொஞ்சமும் கவலைப்படாமல் கூட்டணி விருந்தில் பங்கேற்று விட்டு திரும்பியிருக்கும் திமுக தலைவர், தமிழ்நாட்டு மக்களுக்குத் தொடர்ந்து துரோகம் இழைத்து வருவது கண்டிக்கத்தக்கது என சாடியுள்ளார்.
எதிர் கட்சிகளின் ஆலோசனைக் கூட்டத்தில் கலந்துகொள்வதற்காக கடந்த இரண்டு நாட்களாக பெங்களூருவில் இருந்த முதலமைச்சர் திரு.மு.க.ஸ்டாலின், காவிரி டெல்டாவில் நெற்பயிர்களை பாதுகாக்க தண்ணீரை திறந்து விடும்படி கர்நாடகா அரசிடம் எந்தவித கோரிக்கையும் விடுக்காமல் திரும்பியிருப்பது வன்மையாகக்…— TTV Dhinakaran (@TTVDhinakaran)
மகளிர் உரிமைத் தொகைக்கான விண்ணப்பம் மற்றும் டோக்கன்கள் நாளைமுதல், தெரு வாரியாக விநியோகிக்கப்படும் என்று சென்னை மாநகராட்சி ஆணையர் ராதாகிருஷ்ணன் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
மகளிர் உரிமைத் தொகை விண்ணப்பம் மற்றும் டோக்கன் விநியோகம் நாளை தொடங்க உள்ள நிலையில், இது தொடர்பான முன்னேற்பாடுகள் குறித்து சென்னை மாநகராட்சி அலுவலகத்தில், மாநகராட்சி ஆணையர் ராதாகிருஷ்ணன் தலைமையில் ஆலோசனைக் கூட்டம் நடைபெற்றது.
கூட்டத்திற்குப் பின் செய்தியாளர்களை சந்தித்த அவர், மகளிர் உரிமைத் தொகை பெறுவதற்கான விண்ணப்பம் மற்றும் டோக்கன்கள் நாளைமுதல், இரண்டு கட்டங்களாக தெரு வாரியாக, வீடுதோறும் விநியோகிகப்படும் என்றும், மக்கள் தேவையில்லாமல் அச்சப்பட வேண்டாம் என்றும் கூறினார். அத்துடன், இது குறித்த தகவல்கள் ஞாயவிலைக்கடைகளில் வெளிப்படையாக ஒட்டப்படும் என்றும் கூறினார்.
Source: Malai Malar