கி.வீரமணிக்கு தகைசால் தமிழர் விருது அறிவிப்பு!

தான் பதவி ஏற்ற 3 மாதத்தில் கொடநாடு கொலை மற்றும் கொள்ளை வழக்கில் தொடர்புடையவர்கள் மீது நடவடிக்கை எடுப்பேன் என்று கூறிய முதலமைச்சர் மு க ஸ்டாலின் எந்த நடவடிக்கையும் எடுக்கவில்லை என்று முன்னாள் முதலமைச்சர் ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வம் விமர்சித்துள்ளார்.
முன்னாள் முதலமைச்சர் ஜெயலலிதாவின் கொடநாடு பங்களாவில் நடைபெற்ற கொலை மற்றும் கொள்ளை வழக்கில், உரிய விசாரணை நடத்தி குற்றவாளிகளை உடனடியாக கைது செய்ய வலியுறுத்தி ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வம் தலைமையில் தேனியில் ஆர்ப்பாட்டம் நடைபெற்றது. இந்த ஆர்ப்பாட்டத்தில் அமமுக பொதுச் செயலாளர் டிடிவி தினகரனும் பங்கேற்றார்.
ஆர்ப்பாட்டத்தில் பேசிய ஓ.பன்னீர் செல்வம், திமுக ஆட்சிப் பொறுப்பேற்று 30 மாதங்கள் கடந்தும் கொடநாடு வழக்கு ஆமை வேகத்தில் நடைபெறுவதாக விமர்சித்தார்.
இந்த வழக்கை விசாரித்து குற்றவாளிகள் யார் என்பதையும் அதன் பின்னணியில் இருந்தவர்கள் யார் என்பதையும் மக்களுக்கு அடையாளம் காட்ட வேண்டும் என்று வலியுறுத்தினார். கொடநாடு வழக்கு விசாரணை மேலும் தாமதமானால், தமிழ்நாடு முழுவதும் போராட்டம் வெடிக்கும் என்று எச்சரித்தார்.
இதனைத் தொடர்ந்து, ஓ.பன்னீர் செல்வம் , டிடிவி தினகரன் உள்ளிட்ட நிர்வாகிகள் கொடநாடு வழக்கில் உரிய விசாரணை மேற்கொள்ள வேண்டும் என்று முழக்கமிட்டனர். முன்னதாகப் பேசிய அமமுக பொதுச் செயலாளர் தினகரன், கொடநாடு வழக்கில் குற்றவாளிகள் யார் என்பது அனைவருக்கும் தெரியும் என்று கூறினார். தாங்கள் இருவரும் இணைந்துள்ளது சுயநலத்திற்காக இல்லை என்றும், எம் ஜி ஆர் உருவாக்கிய கட்சியை தொண்டர்களின் கையில் கொடுப்பதற்காகவே ஒன்றிணைந்திருப்பதாகவும் கூறினார்.
ஐ.ஏ.வால் கைது செய்யப்பட்ட வழக்குரைஞர் முகமது அப்பாஸ் மீதான வழக்கை ரத்து செய்ய மறுத்த சென்னை உயர் நீதிமன்றம் அவருக்கு ஜாமின் வழங்கி உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளது.
ஐ.எஸ். அமைப்புக்கு ஆதரவாக செயல்பட்டதாகவும், பயங்கரவாத செயலில் ஈடுபட திட்டமிட்டிருந்ததாகவும், தடை செய்யப்பட்ட பாப்புலர் ஃப்ரண்ட் ஆஃப் இந்தியா அமைப்பின் நிர்வாகிகள் மீது தேசிய புலனாய்வு முகமை வழக்குப்பதிவு செய்திருந்தது. பாப்புலர் ஃப்ரண்ட் ஆஃப் இந்தியா அமைப்பின் நிர்வாகிகளுக்கு மதுரையை சேர்ந்த முகமது அப்பாஸ் என்பவர் வழக்காடி வந்தார். இந்நிலையில் வழக்குரைஞர் முகமது அப்பாஸையும் தேசிய புலனாய்வு முகமையினர் கைது செய்திருந்தனர்.
இந்த வழக்கு தொடர்பாக கைது செய்யப்பட்ட வழக்குரைஞர் முகமது அப்பாஸ், தனக்கு எதிரான வழக்கை ரத்து செய்யக் கோரியும், விசாரணைக்கு தடை விதிக்க கோரியும், சென்னை உயர் நீதிமன்றத்தில் மனுத்தாக்கல் செய்திருந்தார்.
இந்த வழக்கின் விசாரணையை நீதிபதிகள் எம்.சுந்தர், ஆர்.சக்திவேல் அமர்வில் விசாரணை நடைபெற்றது. அப்போது, பாப்புலர் ஃப்ரண்ட் ஆஃப் இந்தியா அமைப்பினருக்காக ஆஜரானதற்காக அப்பாசை கைது செய்துள்ளதாகவும், எந்த ஆதாரங்களும் இல்லாமல் வழக்கின் புலன் விசாரணை அதிகாரியின் வாக்குமூலத்தின் அடிப்படையில் கைது செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளதாகவும் அப்பாஸ் தரப்பில் ஆஜரான வழக்குரைஞர் ஆர்.விவேகானந்தன் வாதிட்டார்.
மேலும், அவரிடமிருந்து பென் டிரைவ் கைப்பற்றியதாக என்.
ஐ.ஏ. அதிகாரிகள் குற்றம் சாட்டுவதாகவும், பென் டிரைவ் வைத்திருப்பது குற்றமாகாது எனவும், அதில் ஆதாரங்கள் உள்ளதா என கண்டறிய வேண்டும் எனவும் குறிப்பிட்டார். மேலும், பாப்புலர் ஃப்ரண்ட் ஆஃப் இந்தியா அமைப்பின் முக்கிய தலைவராகவும், ஆயுத பயிற்சி அளிப்பவராகவும் இருந்தார் என எந்த ஆதாரமும் இல்லாமல் குற்றம் சாட்டியுள்ளதாக வாதிட்டார்.
ஐ.ஏ. தரப்பில் ஆஜரான சொலிசிட்டர் ஜெனரல் துஷார் மேத்தா, வழக்கறிஞர் சம்பந்தப்பட்ட இந்த வழக்கில் என்.
ஐ.ஏ. எச்சரிக்கையுடன் செயல்பட்டதாகவும், கடந்த மார்ச் மாதம், இந்த வழக்கில் முதல் குற்றப்பத்திரிகை தாக்கல் செய்த போதே முகமது அப்பாசுக்கு எதிராக ஆதாரங்கள் கிடைத்த போதும், கூடுதல் ஆதாரங்களுக்காக காத்திருந்து தற்போது வழக்கில் சேர்த்துள்ளதாகவும் குறிப்பிட்டார்.
பேஸ்புக் பதிவுக்காக வழக்கறிஞர் மீது வழக்குப்பதிவு செய்ய முடியாது எனத் தெரிவித்த அவர், கைப்பற்றப்பட்ட பென் டிரைவில் ஒலிநாடா சிக்கியுள்ளதாகவும், தொலைப்பேசியை ஒட்டுக் கேட்டபோது கிடைத்த தகவலின் அடிப்ப்படையிலும் அவர் இந்த வழக்கில் சேர்க்கப்பட்டுள்ளதாகவும் குறிப்பிட்டார்.
ஆதாரங்களின் அடிப்படையில் கைது செய்யப்பட்டு, நீதிமன்ற காவலில் இருப்பவரின் காவலை சட்டவிரோதம் என கூற முடியாது எனவும், இந்த வழக்கு தொடர்பாக கேஸ் டைரியை நீதிமன்றம் ஆராயலாம் எனவும் தெரிவித்தார்.
இதனையடுத்து இந்த வழக்கில் இன்று தீர்ப்பளித்த நீதிபதிகள், தன் மீதான வழக்கை ரத்து செய்யக்கோரி முகமது அப்பாஸ் தொடர்ந்த வழக்கை தள்ளுபடி செய்த நீதிபதிகள் விசாரணை நீதிமன்றத்தில் நடைபெறும் விசாரணையை எதிர்கொள்ள உத்தரவிட்டனர். இருப்பினும் அவருக்கு நிபந்தனைகளையுடன் ஜாமின் வழங்கி உத்தரவிட்டனர்.
தக்காளிக்காக காத்திருக்கும் பொதுமக்கள், கடைகளுக்கு வரும் தக்காளி அளவை அதிகரித்து தர கோரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளனர்.
வரத்து குறைவு மற்றும் விளைச்சல் பாதிப்பின் காரணமாக கடந்த ஒரு மாதத்திற்கு மேலாக தக்காளி விலை நூறு ரூபாயை கடந்து விற்பனை செய்யப்பட்டு வருகிறது. குறைந்தபட்சம் 120 முதல் அதிகபட்சமாக 130 வரை விற்பனை செய்யப்பட்டது. தொடர்ந்து கடந்த் இரண்டு தினங்களாக குறைந்தபட்சம் 130 முதல் அதிகபட்சமாக 200 வரை விற்பனை செய்யப்பட்டு வருகிறது.
விலையின் பாதிப்பினால் பொதுமக்கள் அவதிப்படக்கூடாது என்பதற்காக, தமிழ்நாடு அரசு சார்பில் கூட்டுறவு நியாய விலை அங்காடிகளில் தக்காளி ரூ.60க்கு விற்பனை செய்யப்பட்டு வருகிறது.
இந்நிலையில் ஒவ்வொரு கடைகளுக்கும் 20 லிருந்து 30 கிலோ மட்டுமே தக்காளி வருவதாகவும், ஒரு நபருக்கு ஒரு கிலோ மட்டுமே வழங்கப்படுவதாகவும் பொதுமக்கள் தெரிவிக்கின்றனர். இதன் காரணமாக, காலையிலிருந்து காத்திருக்கும் பெரும்பாலானோருக்கு தக்காளி கிடைக்கவில்லை, எனவே கடைக்கு வரும் தக்காளியின் அளவை கூடுதலாக அதிகரிக்க செய்தால் அனைவரும் பயனடைவார்கள் என்று பொதுமக்கள் கோரிக்கை வைத்துள்ளனர்.
நீதிமன்றத்தின் தீர்ப்பை மீறி அதிமுக கட்சி கொடி மற்றும் சின்னத்தை பயன்படுத்துவதை கண்டித்து ஒ.பி.எஸ் தரப்பினர் மீது அதிமுகவினர் புகார் அளித்துள்ளனர்.
ஆதிமுக கட்சி கொடி மற்றும் சின்னத்தை சட்ட விரோதமாக பயன்படுத்துவதாக நுங்கம்பாக்கம் காவல் நிலையத்தில் ஆயிரம் விளக்கு பகுதி செயலாளர் எம். பாலசந்திரன் தலைமையில் அதிமுக தரப்பினர் புகார் அளித்துள்ளனர். புகார் அளித்த பின்னர் செய்தியாளர்களை சந்தித்த எம்.பாலசந்திரன், உச்சநீதிமன்றத்தின் தீர்ப்பை பொருட்படுத்தாமல் ஓபிஎஸ் மற்றும் அவரது ஆதரவாளர்கள் அதிமுகவின் கட்சி கொடி மற்றும் சின்னத்தை பயன்படுத்தி தமிழகத்தில் பல்வேறு இடங்களில் ஆர்ப்பாட்டம் நடத்தி வருகின்றனர். இதனை கண்டித்து தலைமை உறுப்பினர்கள் ஆலோசனையின் படி புகார் அளித்து இருப்பதாக தெரிவித்தார்.
மேலும் திமுக தூண்டலின் பேரில் ஓபிஎஸ் தரப்பினர் கோடநாடு குறித்து பேசி வருகின்றனர். திமுகவின் பீ டீம் ஆக செயல்பட்டு வருகின்றனர்.
இதற்கு இவர்கள் நேரடியாக திமுக வின் கொடிகளையே பயன்படுத்திக்கொள்ளலாம் என்று கூறினார்.
அப்பொழுது செய்தியாளர்கள் புகாரில் ஒ.பி.எஸ் பெயர் குறிப்பிடவில்லை என்று எழுப்பிய கேள்விக்கு
ஒ.பி.எஸ் தரப்பினர் என்றால் அவரையும் உள்ளடக்கிய ஆட்கள் என்பதுதாக் பொருள் என்று விளக்கினார். அப்பொழுது அங்கிருந்த மகளிர் அணி செயலாளர் கோகிலா, திடீர் என ஓபிஎஸ் இன் மனைவியின் இறப்பில் தங்களுக்கு சந்தேகம் இருப்பதாகவும், இதுகுறித்து தமிழக அரசு விசாரணை கமிஷன் அமைத்து விசாரிக்க வேண்டும் என்று தெரிவித்ததால் சற்று பரபரப்பான சூழல் ஏற்பட்டது.
பேனா சின்னத்தை எதிர்த்து மீனவர்கள் உச்ச நீதிமன்றத்தில் தொடர்ந்த மனுவை தள்ளுபடி செய்து நீதிபதிகள் உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளனர்.
மெரினா கடலில் பேனா சின்னம் அமைப்பதற்கு எதிரான வழக்கு இன்று உச்சநீதிமன்றத்தில் விசாரணைக்கு வந்தது. ராமநாதபுரத்தை சேர்ந்த நல்லதம்பி, சென்னையை சேர்ந்த தங்கம், நாகர்கோவிலை சேர்ந்த சூசை அந்தோணி ஆகியோர் இம்மனுவை தாக்கல் செய்திருந்தனர். இந்த மனுக்கள், நீதிபதிகள் சஞ்சய் கிஷன்கவுல், சுதான்சு துலியா அடங்கிய அமர்வு முன்பு விசாரணைக்கு வந்தது.
இதில் மனுதாரர் தரப்பில் கடற்கரையில் பேனா நினைவு சின்னம் அமைப்பது சட்ட விரோதமானது என வாதிடப்பட்டது.
அப்போது நீதிபதிகள் இந்த விவகாரம் தொடர்பாக கீழமை நீதிமன்றம் அல்லது உயர்நீதிமன்றத்தை அணுக வேண்டியது தானே? என கேள்வி எழுப்பினர். மேலும் சுற்று சூழல் சார்ந்த விவகாரம் என்றால் பசுமை தீர்ப்பாயத்தை அணுகலாமே? என வினவிய அவர்கள் ஒவ்வொரு முறையும் ஏன் அரசியலமைப்பு பிரிவு 32ன் கீழ் மனு தாக்கல் செய்து நேரடியாக எதற்கு உச்சநீதிமன்றம் வருகிறீர்கள் எனவும் கேள்வி எழுப்பினர்.
தொடர்ந்து, மாநிலம் சார்ந்த இதுபோன்ற பிரச்சனைகளை உரிய அமைப்பு முன்பு அணுக வேண்டும் எனவும் இந்த விவகாரத்தை பொறுத்தவரை பசுமை தீர்ப்பாயம் அல்லது உயர்நீதிமன்றம் தான் உரிய அமைப்பு எனவும் அறிவுறுத்தினர்.
அப்போது தமிழக அரசின் சார்பில் ஆஜரான வழக்குரைஞர் பி.வில்சன், இந்த வழக்கு ஒரு அரசியல் உள்நோக்கம் கொண்டது. ஏற்கனவே இந்த விவகாரத்தை பொறுத்தவரை மீனவர்களின் கருத்து கேட்கப்பட்டது எனவே இது CRZ சட்டத்தை மீறியது ஆகாது என தெரிவித்தார். இதை எதிர்த்து மீனவர்கள் தரப்பு வாதிடுகையில் ஏற்கனவே கருணாநிதி சமாதிக்கு அனுமதி உயர்நீதிமன்றம் வழங்கியதால் அதனால் இது பாதுகாக்கப்பட்ட பகுதி அல்ல என்று கூற முடியாது எனவே பேனா சின்னம் CRZ சட்டத்தை மீறியதே எனக் கூறப்பட்டது.
இந்நிலையில் இவ்வழக்கில் இறுதி முடிவை தெரிவித்த நீதிபதிகள், இந்த மனுவை ஏற்க முடியாது எனவும் மனு திரும்பப்பெற பெறப்படுவதாக மனுதாரர் தெரிவித்துள்ளதால், மனுவை திரும்பப்பெற பெற அனுமதி அளித்து தள்ளுபடி செய்யப்படுவதாகவும் தெரிவித்தனர். மேலும் பேனா சின்னம் விவகாரம் தொடர்பாக மனுதாரர்கள் சென்னை உயர்நீதிமன்றத்தையோ அல்லது பசுமை தீர்ப்பாயம் உள்ளிட்ட உரிய அமைப்பையோ அணுக தடையில்லை எனவும் தெரிவித்தனர்.
