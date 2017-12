தினகரன் ஆதரவாளர்கள் மீது அதிமுக நடவடிக்கை: காலம் தாழ்ந்தது என எஸ்.குருமூர்த்தி விமர்சனம்

Edappadi & OPS are beginning to act as leaders. Till now they only knew how to touch leader’s feet and collect bribes for them. AIADMK acts against Dhinakaran loyalists: Four lose party positions, five booted out via @htTweets https://t.co/FTEyx8CKR0

— S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy)

December 25, 2017