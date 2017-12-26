புத்தாண்டை இரவு முழுவதும் ஆடி, பாடி கொண்டாட…

சென்னை: இந்த புத்தாண்டை சிறப்பாக கொண்டாட வேண்டுமா…கவலைவே வேண்டாம் புத்தாண்டு இரவு முழுவதும் கோலாகலமாக கொண்டாட சொர்கம் போல் ஒரு இடம் கிடைத்துவிட்டது மக்களே. அந்த சொர்கம் எங்கய்யா இருக்கு சொல்லுங்கய்யா.. என்று தானே கேட்குறீர்கள்?

அவசரம் வேண்டாம் அதோட முழு விவரமும் இதோ…

ரமடா பிளாசா( RAMADA PLAZA) என்னும் 5 ஸ்டார் ஓட்டலில் புத்தாண்டு அன்று பார்ட்டி கொண்டாடப்பட உள்ளது. டிக்கெட் விலை ரூ.5999 , ஜோடி டிக்கெட் ரூ.8999 மட்டுமே. இதில் பிக் பாஸ் ரைசா கலந்து கொள்ள உள்ளார். இதில் இரவு முழுவதும் நடனம் ஆடிக்கொள்ளலாம், அளவின்றி குடிக்கலாம், சாப்பிடலாம் மேலும் பல நிகழ்ச்சிகள் உள்ளன..

இதுக்குமேல வேற என்னய்யா வேணும்???

எனவே புத்தாண்டை சிறப்பாக ஆரம்பிக்க அனைவரும் படை எடுத்து வாருங்கோ..சந்தோசமாக புத்தாண்டை கொண்டாடுங்கோ..

This year, your New Years Eve Party will be the place filled with colourful extravaganza!

F-Face Creators & Palus Events have come up with a giant party d D Y V Y Ns DANCE TILL THE DAWN @ RAMADA PLAZA (a new 5-Star Property added recently in the city) to ring in the new year with style.

We have our special celebrity guest biggboss fame actress/model miss. RAIZA who is going party along with us .

We have an exclusive fashion show. our stunning models will set fire on ramp along with our celebrity showstopper ARUVY fame actress/model miss. SHWETHA SEKAR.

Join us and witness the series of sensational events throughout the evening while we cheer up for good fortune ahead..

DANCE TILL THE DAWN From 7 PM Onwards..

!!Exclusive RED HOT Fashion Show (Stunning Models)!!

!!Celebrity Showstopper – SHWETHA SEKAR!!

!!Celebrity Guest – RAIZA WILSON!!

!!Belly Dance (Russian Model)!!

!!Red Carpet Photography!!

!!Themed PhotoBooth!!

!!BeatBox Battle!!

plus many more surprise acts

UNLIMITED LIQUOR | STARTERS | BUFFET

#EventsHigh – Our official Ticketing Partner for the Event DANCE TILL THE DAWN

Please check the below link for exciting offers & booking

http://go.eventshigh.com/nye-ramada-2018

Now you can get your passes delivered at your doorstep with our new pay on delivery option by using cash / credit card/ debit card

Contact : +919087366130 , +918939824305 , +919566051419 for passes and queries