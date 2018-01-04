பருவ மழையால் நிரம்பிய ஏரிகள்: நாற்று நடும் பணி தீவிரம்

சென்னை: காஞ்சிபுரம் மாவட்டங்களில் உள்ள பெரும்பாலான ஏரிகள் வடகிழக்கு பருவ மழையால் நிரம்பி உள்ளன. இதனால் விவசாயிகள் மிகவும் மகிழ்ச்சி அடைந்துள்ளனர். இந்நிலையில் உத்திரமேரூர் அடுத்த மருதம் கிராமத்தில் நெல் பயிரிடுவதற்காக, நாற்று நடும் பணியில் விவசாயிகள் மும்முரமாக ஈடுபட்டுள்ளனர்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

Monsoon rains filled Lake: seedling planting work intensity

