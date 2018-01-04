எம்.சான்ட் மணல் உற்பத்தியை பெருக்க கோரி சாலை மறியலில் ஈடுபட்டவர்கள் கைது

புதுக்கோட்டை புதிய பேருந்து நிலையத்தில் சாலை மறியலில் ஈடுபட்டவர்களை காவல்துறையினர் கைது செய்தனர். மறியல் போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்ட 1,000-க்கும் மேற்பட்ட லாரி மற்றும் மாட்டு வண்டி உரிமையாளர்கள் கைது செய்யப்பட்டனர். மணல் தட்டுப்பாட்டை போக்க எம்.சான்ட் மணல் உற்பத்தியை பெருக்க கோரி மறியலில் ஈடுபட்டனர்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

M. San sand to increase production to demand the arrest of those involved in blocking a road

New bus station in pudukottai road blockade and arrested those involved in the police. Forums to picket