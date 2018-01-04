கோயில் நிலத்தை அனுமதியின்றி கையகப்படுத்தியதாக வழக்கு : கரூர் மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் நேரில் ஆஜராக உத்தரவு

மதுரை: கரூரில் கோயில் நிலத்தை அனுமதியின்றி கையகப்படுத்தி ஆட்சியர் அலுவலகம் கட்டப்பட்டதாக தொடரப்பட்ட வழக்கில் மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் நேரில் ஆஜராக நீதிமன்றம் உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளது. வரும் 11-ம் தேதி கரூர் ஆட்சியர் நேரில் ஆஜராகி விளக்கம் தர உயர்நீதிமன்ற மதுரை கிளை உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளது. இவ்விகாரத்தில் திருத்தொண்டர்கள் சபை நிறுவனர் ராதாகிருஷ்ணன் வழக்கு தொடர்ந்துள்ளார்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

Acquisition of the land without the permission of the temple as a case: Karur collector chatting on the orders to appear

The temple at Karur, Madurai: land acquisition without permission was constructed as a series of collectorate was vazhaki