விளையாட்டுகளில் மாணவர்களை ஊக்குவிக்கும் வகையில் அரசு செயல்பட்டு வருகிறது: செல்லூர் ராஜூ

மதுரை: விளையாட்டுகளில் மாணவர்களை ஊக்குவிக்கும் வகையில் அரசு செயல்பட்டு வருகிறது என்று அமைச்சர் செல்லூர் ராஜூ தெரிவித்துள்ளார். மதுரையில் மாநில அளவிலான விளையாட்டு போட்டியை தொடங்கி வைத்த பின்பு பேசிய அவர், மாணவர்களின் நலனுக்காக விளையாட்டு அறிவியல் மையம் அமைக்கப்பட உள்ளதாகவும் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

