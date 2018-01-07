புதுச்சேரி: டி.டி.வி பண்ணை வீட்டில் சென்சார் கருவி மூலம் வருமானவரித்துறை சோதனை மேற்கொண்டுள்ளது. மண்ணுக்குள் ஏதேனும் புதைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதா என கண்டறிய சென்சார் கருவி மூலம் ஆய்வு மேற்கொண்டுள்ளனர். பொம்மையார்பாளையத்தில் உள்ள டி.டி.வி தினகரன் பண்ணை வீட்டில் ஐ.டி ரெய்டு மேற்கொண்டுள்ளது.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

T. t. v Ranch by the income tax Department, test the tool sensor

