ஓட்டுக்கு பணம் வாங்கினாலும், கொடுத்தாலும் ஆயுள் தண்டனை கோரும் வழக்கில் தீர்ப்பு ஒத்திவைப்பு

மதுரை: ஓட்டுக்கு பணம் வாங்கினாலும், கொடுத்தாலும் ஆயுள் தண்டனை கோரும் வழக்கில் தீர்ப்பு ஒத்திவைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. மதுரையைச் சேர்ந்த கே.கே.ரமேஷ் என்பவர் தொடர்ந்த வழக்கில் தேதி குறிப்பிடாமல் உயர்நீதிமன்றக்கிளை தீர்ப்பை ஒத்திவைத்தது. பணப்பட்டுவாடாவால் தேர்தல் ஒத்திவைக்கப்பட்டால் செலவை வேட்பாளரிடம் வசூலிக்க வேண்டும் என மனுவில் குறிப்பிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.

Source: Dinakaran

