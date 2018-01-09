வேலூர் அருகே ஆசிரியை திட்டியதால் 10ம் வகுப்பு மாணவன் தூக்கிட்டு தற்கொலை

வேலூர் : வேலூர் மாவட்டம் ராணிப்பேட்டை அருகே உள்ள மேலக்குப்பத்தில் 10ம் வகுப்பு மாணவன் சுந்தரமூர்த்தி தூக்கிட்டு தற்கொலை செய்துகொண்ட சம்பவம் அப்பகுதியில் பெரும் பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. பள்ளியில் ஆசிரியை திட்டியதால் மாணவன் தற்கொலை செய்துகொண்டதாக உறவினர்கள் புகார் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

