பட்டாசு தொழிலை பாதுகாக்க கோரி சிவகாசியில் விஜயகாந்த தலைமையில் ஆர்ப்பாட்டம்

சிவகாசி: மத்திய மாநில அரசுகளை கண்டித்து சிவகாசியில் விஜயகாந்த் தலைமையில் தேமுதிக-வினர் போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்டுள்ளனர். சுற்றுச்சூழல் விதிமுறையில் இருந்து பட்டாசுக்கு விலக்கு அளிக்க மத்திய அரசுக்கு ஆர்பாட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்டுள்ளவர்கள் கோரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளனர். 10 லட்சம் தொழிலாளர்களின் வாழ்வாதாரமான பட்டாசு தொழிலை பாதுகாக்க வேண்டும் என தேமுதிக வலியுறுத்தியுள்ளது.

Source: Dinakaran

