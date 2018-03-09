தொல்லியல் துறை சார்பில் தஞ்சையில் கலை அறிவியல் நூலகம் அமைக்கப்படும் : அமைச்சர் செங்கோட்டையன்

ஈரோடு: இயல், இசை, நாடகத்தை ஊக்குவிக்கும் வகையில் தொல்லியல் துறை சார்பில் தஞ்சையில் கலை அறிவியல் நூலகம் அமைக்கப்படும் என்று பள்ளிக்கல்வித்துறை அமைச்சர் செங்கோட்டையன் கூறியுள்ளார். கோவை வானியல் நூலகம் மூலம் திருச்சியில் ரூ.1 கோடி செலவில் அறிவியல் நூலகம் அமைக்கப்படும் என்று அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
Source: Dinakaran
English summary
Department of archaeology on behalf of the arts and Sciences Library will be set up in tanjore: Minister sengottaiyan
Erode: literature, music, theatre, on behalf of the Department of Archaeology in order to encourage the formation of tanjore in arts and science library
