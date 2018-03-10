ஊரை சுத்தமாக்க கை கொடுக்க வந்திருக்கிறது மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் : கமல்ஹாசன் பேச்சு

பெருந்துறை: வாக்குறுதி கொடுக்க முடியாது என்று மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன் பேசியுள்ளார். ஊரை சுத்தமாக்க கை கொடுக்க வந்திருக்கிறது மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் என்று பெருந்துறையில் கட்சிக் கொடியை ஏற்றி வைத்து நடிகர் கமல்ஹாசன் பேசினார். மக்கள் பிரச்சனை பற்றி ஆலோசிக்க அறிஞர் குழுவினர் வருவார்கள் என்று கமல் கூறியுள்ளார்.
Source: Dinakaran
English summary
The town has clean hands, to give people Justice Centre: Kamal haasan talks
