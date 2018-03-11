நாகை: நம்பியார்நகர் மீனவ கிராமத்தில் ரூ.34 கோடி மதிப்பீட்டில் தூண்டில் வளைவு துறைமுகம் அமைக்கப்படும் என்று அமைச்சர் ஓ.எஸ்.மணியன் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். தன்னிறைவு திட்டத்தின் கீழ் 51% நிதியை கிராமமும், 49% நிதியை அரசும் வழங்கும் என்று அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

Nambiar Nagar at an estimated cost of RS.34 crore in the fishing village of groynes at port

