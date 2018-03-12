தேனி: தீ விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்தவர்கள் குடும்பத்துக்கு உரிய நிவாரணம் வழங்கப்படும் என்று துணை முதல்வர் ஓ.பன்னீர் செல்வம் கூறியுள்ளார். வருங்காலத்தில் இதிபோன்ற சம்பவங்கள் நடைபெறாமல் இருக்க நடவடிக்கை எடுக்கப்படும் என்று அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

Those who have lost their lives in a fire will be given appropriate relief for the family

TheNI: those who have lost their lives in a fire will be given appropriate relief for the family, said Deputy Chief Minister o. rosewater sq.m