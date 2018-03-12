காட்டுத்தீயில் உயிரிழந்த ஒருவர் உடல் மீட்பு: மற்ற 8 பேரின் உடல்களை மீட்பதில் சிக்கல்..

தேனி: குரங்கணி காட்டுத்தீயில் உயிரிழந்த 9 பேரில் சென்னையைச் சேர்ந்த விபின் உடல் மட்டும் மீட்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. மற்ற 8 பேரின் உடல்களை மீட்கும் பணியில் தீயணைப்பு துறையினர் தீவிரமாக ஈடுபட்டுள்ளனர். இறந்தவர்களின் உடல்கள் 30 அடி பள்ளத்தில் உள்ளதால், உடல்களை மீட்பதில் சிக்கல் ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது.

English summary

One dead body in wildfire recovery: to recover the bodies of the other 8 people was a problem.

