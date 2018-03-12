அங்கீகாரம் இல்லாமல், குழந்தைகள் பாதுகாப்பு இல்லம் நடத்துபவர்களுக்கு புதுச்சேரி அரசு எச்சரிக்கை

புதுச்சேரி: அங்கீகாரம் இல்லாத, குழந்தைகள் பாதுகாப்பு இல்லம் நடத்தினால் கடும் நடவடிக்கை எடுக்கப்படும் என்று புதுச்சேரி அரசு எச்சரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளது. அங்கீகாரம் இல்லாமல் குழந்தைகள் பாதுகாப்பு மையம் நடத்தினால் ஓராண்டு சிறை, ரூ.1 லட்சம் அபராதம் விதிக்கப்படும் என்றும் அரசு கூறியுள்ளது.

Source: Dinakaran

English summary

Without the authorization of the child protection home run for them by the Government of Puducherry warning

Puducherry: unauthorised, child protection home if drastic action will be taken, said p.