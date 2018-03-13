தீக்காயமடைந்தோரில் 50% பேர் கவலைக்கிடமாக உள்ளனர்: சுகாதார செயலர் ராதாகிருஷ்ணன்

மதுரை: தீக்காயமடைந்தோரில் 50% பேர் கவலைக்கிடமாக உள்ளனர் என்றும் அவர்கள் 24 மணிநேர கண்காணிப்பில் உள்ளனர் என்றும் மதுரையில் சுகாதார செயலர் ராதாகிருஷ்ணன் பேட்டியளித்துள்ளார். மேலும் தீக்காயத்துக்கு தேவையான மருத்துவ வசதிகள் ஏற்பாடு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது என்று ராதாகிருஷ்ணன் கூறினார்.

Source: Dinakaran

50% of people in the thikayamadaindhora are worrisome: the Health Secretary Radhakrishnan

